Liberty Quote
A society that robs an individual of the product of his effort … is not strictly speaking a society, but a mob held together by institutionalized gang violence.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- ArthurB on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Memoryvault on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Mindfree on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Mindfree on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Old Lefty on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Tel on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Memoryvault on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Patriotic Millionaires
- Windwatch 26 April
- Roundup 26 April
- Why don’t things make sense?
- Guest post. David Limbrick on censorship
- A thief walks into a store
- Currency Lad: Did you know that “George” means “sacrifice in the desert”?
- Electrifying US study reported by Jo Nova
- David Limbrick on censorship
- “One of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency” = Hillary and the Obama “Justice” Department
- ANZAC Day message from a Returned Serviceman
- Are we approaching a tipping point in climate policy?
- Justinian the Great: The Most Stupid Election Ever!
- “Far right” is the new term for being sane
- Justinian the Great: Victory for Academic Freedom Will Sadly Be Short Lived
- Get Up being extra grubby
- Why are the miners taking up renewables?
- Henry Arthur Jones
- Actually in the real world we need more CO2
- An inside story about the campaign to impeach CO2
- One policy to rule them all
- Picking fights
- “Do you see the impression it causes?”
- Just don’t mention the Christians
- Peak alarmism. Are we there yet?
- Roundup 23 April
- Q&A Forum: April 22, 2019
- Election Market update
- David Attenborough, another victim of the climate change delusion syndrome
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 27, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Saturday!
No fan of the legal profession?
Podium?
I claim this thread in the name of Henry the Eighth. There was a man who knew what to do with ex-wives, and never mind the Family Law Court.
Not everyone is as disdainful as me.
It’s a gift.
To be honest I wouldn’t have it any other way.
My situation is not that uncommon among my friends.
Well I made it to the top 10!
Liberals must be in a little bother in the electrate where I stay as we have had quite a few green/labor attack notices in the mail box. A ” well off” seat as there is a lot of “green” posters “hanging” around the fences.
How appropriate.
My Family Court rant is orphaned on the old dead-end thread.
Some of them would make excellent speed bumps.
Top Ten!!
Our immigration policy (such as it is) has been noticed on an American site, it is worth reading.
http://www.unz.com/isteve/nyt-baffled-by-concept-of-diminishing-marginal-returns-instead-suspects-the-evil-of-whiteness-really-to-blame/
Exhibit A …
<a href="No fan of the legal profession?
Some of them would make excellent speed bumps.
Exhibit A …
This is yuuuuge.
A Massachusetts state judge indicted for springing a Sanctuary City w3t-back r @ pist.