Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, on CO2 alarmism

Recycling a comment from Herodotus last year.
These two interviews with Patrick Moore should be permanently available here.
He totally trashes the activists on every subject, and the takedown of CO2 alarmism in Episode 2 is comprehensive, devastating.
Episode One How radical environmentalists had to invent new issues to keep on opposing the establishment after the sensible concerns about air and water quality were successfully addressed.
Episode two
Leftists are always inventing a crisis to keep the gullible confused.
UN climate chief warns current path leads to ‘catastrophe’
“U.N. climate [scam] chief says world leaders must recognize there is no option except to speed-up and scale-up action to tackle global warming, warning that continuing on the current path will lead to “a catastrophe”
“Patricia Espinosa stressed in two recent interviews with the Associated Press that climate scientists are saying there’s still a chance to make things right “but the window of opportunity is closing very soon” and the world has 12 years until carbon emissions reach “a point of no return.”
https://apnews.com/a0baaad17de744ca875711d92e173442
10 years ago, Prince Charles said we had 8 years left …
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/4952918/Prince-Charles-we-have-100-months-to-save-the-world.html
It’s all so confusing.
It’s the worst apocalypse. Ever.
I’ve met Patrick. Good bloke.