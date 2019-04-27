Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, on CO2 alarmism

Posted on 12:06 pm, April 27, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Recycling a comment from Herodotus last year.

These two interviews with Patrick Moore should be permanently available here.
He totally trashes the activists on every subject, and the takedown of CO2 alarmism in Episode 2 is comprehensive, devastating.
Episode One How radical environmentalists had to invent new issues to keep on opposing the establishment after the sensible concerns about air and water quality were successfully addressed.
Episode two

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, on CO2 alarmism

  1. stackja
    #2998622, posted on April 27, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Leftists are always inventing a crisis to keep the gullible confused.

  2. Mark M
    #2998633, posted on April 27, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    UN climate chief warns current path leads to ‘catastrophe’

    “U.N. climate [scam] chief says world leaders must recognize there is no option except to speed-up and scale-up action to tackle global warming, warning that continuing on the current path will lead to “a catastrophe”

    “Patricia Espinosa stressed in two recent interviews with the Associated Press that climate scientists are saying there’s still a chance to make things right “but the window of opportunity is closing very soon” and the world has 12 years until carbon emissions reach “a point of no return.”

    https://apnews.com/a0baaad17de744ca875711d92e173442

    10 years ago, Prince Charles said we had 8 years left …

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/theroyalfamily/4952918/Prince-Charles-we-have-100-months-to-save-the-world.html

    It’s all so confusing.

    It’s the worst apocalypse. Ever.

  3. Turtle of WA
    #2998638, posted on April 27, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    I’ve met Patrick. Good bloke.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.