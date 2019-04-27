The impending train crash of unreliable energy

Jo Nova reports. Even the ABC is starting to wake up. But not in a very helpful way.

  1. egg_
    #2998416, posted on April 27, 2019 at 8:06 am

    “Renewable energy investment looks to be going from boom to bust as prices collapse”

  2. min
    #2998417, posted on April 27, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Rafe ,it is not the ABC that haven’t taken the costs on board , especially the underlying costs such as storage batteries , it is the Liberals. There are plenty of statistcs from other countries that show the percentage increase of Energy caused by renewables . Ihave passed these oN tO Josh and ignored .

  3. duncanm
    #2998422, posted on April 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

    but but but.. people keep telling me renewables are *cheaper*

    This is the first time on the ABC I’ve seen the admission that they’re not – by a long shot:

    The benchmark in that price squeeze is coal generation operating comfortably at $40/MWh (megawatt hour).

    ..

    From around $90/MWh in 2014, the latest power purchase agreements (PPAs) — the long-term financial guarantees underpinning the volatile renewable sector — have fallen towards $55MWh at the recently-commissioned $275 million Mortlake South wind farm owned and operated by the Spanish engineering giant Acciona.

    JP Morgan energy and utilities analyst Mark Busuttil said returns on a $55/MWh PPA — assuming the project was 80 per cent debt funded — would be around 11 per cent.

    “We estimate that a wind farm costing $2,000/kW (kilowatt) with a $55/MWh offtake contract over the first 15 years, then reverting to a merchant power price of $75/MWh for the remaining 10-year life of the plant, would achieve a nominal internal rate of return of five per cent,” Mr Busuttil said.

  4. duncanm
    #2998423, posted on April 27, 2019 at 8:19 am

    Another corker:

    They also keep churning away when the wind stops blowing and the sun stops shining, a trait retailers are prepared to pay for.

    Fancy that!

  5. RobK
    #2998442, posted on April 27, 2019 at 8:44 am

    By virtue of their dependency on the prevailing weather, renewables are always going to have “under-” and “over-supply” issues, irrespective of how much you spend on storage. There will always be wasted infrastructure when RE exceeds some nominal 10-15% of baseload supply.
    Energy derived from weather varies from second to second, through to from year to year, decade to decade.
    It is a formula for stranded assets.

