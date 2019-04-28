Do the members of Australia’s media elite recognize that, at least for the moment, Australia is a market based economy? Yes, perhaps they dream of a time where there is a Greens “administration” where there are plans, plans and plans – central, regional and 5 year plans. Where everything is owned by the state and there is that magical equality, where every pig is equally poor, except some pigs are more equal than others.

On the Insiders couch this morning, resident dunderhead Malcolm Farr said the following thing about water trading and water buybacks:

There are people who horde water, not to water crops or feed livestock, but to deprive it from towns and farmers and environments down river. And they get paid for doing it.

And they get paid for doing it!

You mean, there are people out there, who have bought or otherwise acquired private property, who decide how to use that property in any way they chose fit. Including selling that property. OMG. What an insight.

And Farr get’s paid for doing it! Apparently also, according to Farr:

People are saying how long has this been going on?

Not to be outdone in the dumb arse stakes, Barrie Cassidy offers that:

And they get a lot more now than a few years ago.

You mean like public servant employees of the ABC? Probably not. There is use for water.

And these people not only vote, but they influence voters. They need to atleast wear sandwich boards when they appear on the ABC.