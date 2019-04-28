Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home

Jo Nova reports. Is this thing with lithium batteries a bug or a feature? Whatever is the case, be prepared!

    Better quality Li-ion batteries have a charge/discharge control circuit for each cell. All is well until something goes wrong. Tolerances are tight.https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/electronic_components/battery-technology/li-ion-lithium-ion-charging.php

    their operation and long term performance. Typically battery management chips are incorporated into the battery packs. This manages the charging and discharging of the li-ion battery. In this way the user can plug the battery into a charger and leave it to charge in the knowledge that it does not have to be unplugged after a certain time. The battery management chip will also ensure the battery is not discharged too far. The issue is to ensure that the battery management understands the exact state of the battery charge.

    As is mentioned in the comments on Jo’s article, Li-on battery fires generate oxygen. Talk about a feedback loop.

    It seems strange that Li-ion batteries are not approved for normal cars but can be used in EV’s

