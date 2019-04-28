Jo Nova reports. Is this thing with lithium batteries a bug or a feature? Whatever is the case, be prepared!
Liberty Quote
A government that is big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take it all away.— Barry Goldwater
-
Recent Comments
- Bruce Parr on Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home
- pbw on Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- RobK on Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home
- RobK on Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home
- Lazlo on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Black Ball on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Fisky on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Socrates at the Pub on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Fisky on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Fisky on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Black Ball on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Crossie on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Candy on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Crossie on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Fisky on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: April 27, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Memo to people with lithium batteries – have a fire plan for your home
- And they get paid for doing it!
- Trump Green Bay rally
- Saluting Barry Humphries
- “Watergate” conspiracies and the truth about the Murray
- The day collusion died
- Christine Lakatos, bodybuilder and conservative commentator
- Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace, on CO2 alarmism
- The impending train crash of unreliable energy
- Open Forum: April 27, 2019
- Patriotic Millionaires
- Windwatch 26 April
- Roundup 26 April
- Why don’t things make sense?
- Guest post. David Limbrick on censorship
- A thief walks into a store
- Currency Lad: Did you know that “George” means “sacrifice in the desert”?
- Electrifying US study reported by Jo Nova
- David Limbrick on censorship
- “One of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency” = Hillary and the Obama “Justice” Department
- ANZAC Day message from a Returned Serviceman
- Are we approaching a tipping point in climate policy?
- Justinian the Great: The Most Stupid Election Ever!
- “Far right” is the new term for being sane
- Justinian the Great: Victory for Academic Freedom Will Sadly Be Short Lived
- Get Up being extra grubby
- Why are the miners taking up renewables?
- Henry Arthur Jones
- Actually in the real world we need more CO2
- An inside story about the campaign to impeach CO2
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Better quality Li-ion batteries have a charge/discharge control circuit for each cell. All is well until something goes wrong. Tolerances are tight.https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/electronic_components/battery-technology/li-ion-lithium-ion-charging.php
RTWT.
Oops. Redundant http removed this time.
https://www.electronics-notes.com/articles/electronic_components/battery-technology/li-ion-lithium-ion-charging.php
As is mentioned in the comments on Jo’s article, Li-on battery fires generate oxygen. Talk about a feedback loop.
It seems strange that Li-ion batteries are not approved for normal cars but can be used in EV’s