Trump Green Bay rally

Posted on 12:37 pm, April 28, 2019 by Steve Kates

MH reminds me that PDT held his the first post-Mueller rally today. Now watching it myself. PDT arrives around 18 minute in.

  1. rayvic
    #2999295, posted on April 28, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    For a fake news version, just watch CNN

  2. mh
    #2999303, posted on April 28, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    One annoying part is when Trump mentions Jussie Smollett. I’ve seen Trump stumble on this before, he states that the allegation was “he was attacked by MAGA country”.

    Can Jnr tell pops that the story is that the alleged attackers were shouting “This is MAGA country!”

