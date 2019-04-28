“Watergate” conspiracies and the truth about the Murray

I have this piece in the Spectator on-line.
The Murray Darling River is facing a plethora of publicity. Issues have included fish deaths due to mismanagement of flows by the responsible body, farmer agitation as a result of loss of irrigation water, claims that the water buy-backs behind the farmer concerns have been at excessive prices and, implausibly, corruptly made, and a report by the “Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists” with the usual claims of environmental distress. Evidence of such distress is never presented.
We have seen a 40 year developing saga. First the green misanthropists claimed we needed to cut back on agriculture because it was causing salinity, which would, so they said, kill off farming as well as natural flora. Then came global warming with absurd claims that the water would never return, a prediction propagated by the usual crowd of doomsayers including Garnaut and Flannery. But here is the trendless picture.
All the while the support for cutting down on agricultural use of water was supported by people at the Murray mouth abetted by the green left who, unapologetically, promoted a conversion of the naturally salty lakes into permanently fresh water. The outcome has been a 20 per cent derating of the agricultural province that is responsible for over 40 per cent of the national farming output and an impoverishment of many of the Basin’s producers.
We need to stop listening to radical environmental activists posing as scientists and the politicians who nurture them to restore the Murray Darling cuts in irrigator water allocations. But will we? As with mining, the emotive heart tugs of the doomsters strikes cords among urban voters that would seem to foreshadow no relief for the people who live in the Murray Darling Basin and on-going denial to potential levels of national income.
Urban voters want to starve?
Mr ScoMo!
Please take at least a leaf out of Kennedy and Fords play book in Canada provinces, and speak what the real people want done? You have absolutely nothing to loose!
stop listening to radical environmental activists
This will never happen until we cease giving them metaphorical hand-jobs by continuing to use their preferred label of ‘activists.’ This label implies an erroneous connection with the popular activism of the 60s and 70s, which history and popular culture has recorded as bringing ‘darkness to light’ on topics such as nuclear war, feminism, colonialism etc. We might debate whether that period deserves such a reputation, however the issue is that today’s economic saboteurs and cultural insurgents aim to destroy, rather then create or improve. These issues are tools for a new breed of sociopaths to gain a sense of self-worth.
Nothing will change until we start taking control of the language we use, and, at the very least, stop complimenting those who wish to knee-cap our quality of life, by using their own propaganda. It really isn’t that difficult.
Find an alternative for ‘activist’ you are happy to use, and use it.
What ancient and well understood, yet underutilised technology could possibly help to ameliorate the variability of rainfall?
It’s almost as if there a few places left for this technology to be deployed, like Murray Gorge, Devil Grip Gorge, Needles Gap, Cranky Rock, Mitchell River, Fitzroy River…
Well done for reminding us that salinity was the big bogeyman in the late 20th century Alan. The Murray should have been too salty for drinking by now, if Peter Garrett was right!
We really need to attack the misguided and misanthropic mischief makers hard. Let the public know that they don’t own the moral high ground.
The outcome has been a 20 per cent derating of the agricultural province that is responsible for over 40 per cent of the national farming output and an impoverishment of many of the Basin’s producers.
Just wait until the Paris targets hit agriculture.
Half Australia’s livestock have to go.
We have a signed unswerving commitment to the transnational looting cartels deindustrialisation of racist colonialist oppression agriculture.
We can feed all Big Australia from medicated algae sludge rations, brewed up in vats down at Waleed’s sewerage rebirthing plant.
Comrades.
Their clearances of the free folk of the Murray darling basin irrigation district and the stripping and redistribution of their voting rights and electorates to mass imported voteherds in urban welfare plantations is a great victory for the left.
Comrades.
The Australian is the only newspaper were truth sometimes sees the light of day but they also have socialist columnists such as PVO that lie to promote the socialist agenda. PVO writes in the Australian that conservatives are divided because most believe in so-called climate change when actually it is a small group of progressives that Turnbull led and spread lies. Getting rid of these progressives who are global socialists is what is needed to get some sense into the democratic side of politics and bring Australia back to the state at Federation (1901) when the country had the highest standard of living as defined by GNP/capita. The states should do all taxation and the senate should be a states house without political parties.