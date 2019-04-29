Liberty Quote
I believe that individuals make prudential and moral mistakes all the time. However, the institution of government is not some magic correction fluid for wiping out these mistakes.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Monday Forum: April 29, 2019
Read Quadrant on Line!
Morning, all.
BS still talking BS.
A brilliant line-up starting with Bettina Arndt on the Phony Rape Crisis on Campus, and the scandalous push by the new wave of Totalitarian Feminists to eliminate due process for young men accused of secual assault. Aided and abetted by almost every university administration in the nation.
Read Quadrant on Line!
Good piece on the new Christian dhimmitude.
Clive Palmer has announced he and the UAP will form government.
First XI
CL – Joseph did form UAP government. Clive dreaming?
The problem is not climate change, but bog ignorance and arrogance, and the belief that the environment has only one purpose – to be exploited for profit or to win wars.
Adani has every chance of turning Clermont into a combination of Miles and Mount Morgan should it proceed.
And it will create very few jobs (remember – Adani CEO’s quote – “automation from the pit to the port”) – and will probably cost mining jobs in NSW.
I hope the magistrate throws the book at this imbecile:
Horse rider charged after anti-Adani protester injured.
Clive Palmer’s bizarre rant …
Video.
Dear lord.
Bob Bobby Bob still simeltaneously railing against coal, which will kill us all, but requires no miners and has no demand.
Just shut up you imbecile.
Jesus christ man, just quit it.
There will be at least 1460 jobs from the mine operations, plus construction, plus the multiplier effects.
Mining has the highest inter-industry multiplier other than agriculture.
Coal prices are still high and a few mines in NSW are scheduled to close soon (as is normal), and some are opening up again. QLD has more mines planned. This is normal.
The dollar is low and the BBC last year reported that satellite imagery showed construction retsarting on HUNDREDS of coal fired power stations in China.
You’re a deadset lunatic Bobby Bob Bob.
Nah, the bottom has fallen out of the market. LOL
Via the BBC (Sep 2018).
Greens want to close Broken Hill?
Might save water.
+ Lots. I want all the irresponsible idiots on the other side.
Dam! I wanted to be 12th man, so I could carry the drinks.
Passport machines failed at Sydney Airport. People processing people!
The public is on the side of the pro-Adani locals … so what does that yokel on a horse do? Why, he tramples a 61 year-old woman, of course. Fuckwit. He deserved a beating.
Lest she disappear from our consciousness:
Christian woman Asia Bibi remains effectively under house arrest in Pakistan two months after the last legal hurdle to her release was overcome and nine years after her initial conviction for blasphemy, with Prime Minister Imran Khan stating a “complication” is preventing her leaving the country (his political prospects, perhaps?).
Australia has offered asylum through Peter Dutton.
…so what does that yokel on a horse do? Why, he tramples a 61 year-old woman, of course.
After which he flees into the scrub.
What a hero.
Well colour me shocked: The Vatican, aiding and abetting a foreign invading force on the U.S. southern border.
https://abcnews.go.com/International/pope-francis-donates-500000-migrants-us-border/story?id=62675582
Hidden in plain sight, that is $6.66 per person.
Rescued for ye olde thread.
Equalidee makes a comeback, but is beaten like a red headed stepchild by “fair” in the cliche cup.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/apr/28/bill-shorten-poverty-wastes-people-it-wastes-opportunity
Asked what a Labor government would do to engage with the cohort of Australians languishing in poverty, and improve their circumstances, Shorten says he is determined to “look after women who go through divorces – that’s an impoverishing experience”.
For the bloke….
He says it is important to give older people dislocated by change and redundancy a chance to get a job in their 50s and 60s, “because that’s an impoverishing thing”
Im sure bringing in another 10o,00o++ migrants wont impact their ability to get jobs wiping the bums of the elderly Chinese with $5,000 parent visas…
Shorten says Labor intends to ensure Indigenous children get the same treatment as white children, and ensure people with disabilities “don’t get defined purely by their disability, we need to give them some support so they can participate”.
Because there are hundreds of schools with “Nie bleks” signs out the front?
He says more investment in mental health is critical because “you never know when someone’s going along well, but one bump off the rails and they can’t get back on”.
“Investment” is such an abused word, truly the “ex-wife dropped like a cold pie at the footy by text” of political weasel words.
“Most problems in society come from a lack of money and a lack of power. It’s got to be ability, not age or gender or skin colour. We should have a proper safety net, a proper education system.
Schools are funded at eye watering levels yet apparently many indicators are down. Lets spend more money and see if we can truly bottom out…
“Your income levels should not determine your chances of surviving cancer.
Because wealthy people dont die from cancer do they?
“Equality is an economic strategy because it unlocks the potential of all 25 million Australians
Underpants gnome economics.
Ill tax more because no one sees the business opportunities that costs, and piss it up the wall while moaning about “de equalidee”.
At the same time no media outlet or political entity will attack my own living arrangements subsidized by the in laws multi millions.
Bill is from the “sties make pigs” school of thinking.