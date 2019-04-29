One of the Great Car Advertisements

Posted on 2:36 pm, April 29, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Thanks to Chris M.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to One of the Great Car Advertisements

  2. Speedbox
    #3000115, posted on April 29, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Very funny. Excellent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.