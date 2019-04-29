Liberty Quote
The uniform, constant and uninterrupted effort of every man to better his condition … is frequently powerful enough to maintain the natural progress of things toward improvement, in spite both of the extravagance of government, and of the greatest errors of administration … surmounting a hundred impertinent obstructions with which the folly of human laws too often encumbers its operations.— Adam Smith
-
-
Q&A Forum: April 29, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Might be a few tonight.
May I have 38 please, Carpe?
49. Greg S won’t get a word in
65, please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Thanks Carpe
43 please.
If Virginia Trioli is chairing 86. She likes the sound of her own voice even more than Snowcone. Thanks.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Spider 43/86
Evening everyone. G’Day Carpe.
53 please.
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 please
You never know!
Thanks
28 please Carpe
27 please jugulum
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Spider 43/86
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
49 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Spider 43/86
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 28
Urb 27
I’ll go 20 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Spider 43/86
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 28
Urb 27
Rob K 20
Good grief, it’s that time of the week again.
Okay I’ll try again
39
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 38
A Reader 49
ZK2A 65
Spider 43/86
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Cpt Seahawks 28
Urb 27
Rob K 20
Frank Walker FNT 39