How are wind and solar power getting cheaper?

How does the idea persist that solar and wind energy are rapidly getting cheaper as the technology improves?

What is getting cheaper? Solar panels no doubt and what else? The land that wind and solar factories stand on? The concrete that is planted in 1000 ton blocks in the ground under the windmills? The steel in the mills? The coal and the power required to make the steel and the concrete? The ground clearing and the new roads into the bush to carry the low loaders with their massive burdens of turbine blades and other accessories? The poles and wires from the remote areas to the existing grid? The gold plating of the existing grid to handle the fluctuating feed?

Can someone produce a breakdown of the cost of the various components in the system to see how much the solar panels contribute? Would it make much difference to the total if the panels cost nothing at all?

Update, something I forgot, the disposal of the panels and mills at the end of their working life and the remediation of the sites. Has anyone dared to cost that, and who is going to pay?

Rooftop solar is obviously different because the panels are probably a significant component of the cost but rooftop solar is only an issue because it is subsidised and connected to the grid. Otherwise people could do whatever they wanted with their own money without putting their hands in other pockets and creating a need to goldplate the suburban grid.