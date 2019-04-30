Is our luck coming to an end?

An article about us with the ominous title, The Once-Lucky Country. You really need to read it for yourself, but essentially the argument is that Australians have developed the same pathologies found in the United States and Britain and they are rapidly taking us on a downward slide.
Over the last decade Australia’s luck has changed, as the country develops many of the pathologies of crowded, socially divided societies like the United Kingdom or the United States. Despite being highly dependent on resource sales to China—largely coal, gas, oil, and iron ore—Australia has embraced green domestic politics more associated with Manhattan liberals or Silicon Valley oligarchs than the prototypical unpretentious Aussie, often someone dependent on resource-based industries. The result: a dramatic reversal of the middle-class uplift that so long defined Australian society.
It is those pseduo-sophisticates like Malcolm and other dimwits of the same caste who follow the fashions of the Northern Hemisphere elites. A country which cannot do anything whatsoever to stop global warming insists on more than pulling its weight. Meanwhile we have bought into the apparent blessings of diversity as a way to help bind the nation together. I will take you to the final para but it bears reading it all. Seems accurate enough and depressing.
Today, many Australians face an uncharacteristically bleak future. Urged to settle where the planners and pundits prefer, they’re stuck in places both unaffordable and inhospitable, as part of a needless governmental drive to make life there more like that of the more congested, socially riven metropoles of Britain, the U.S., or China. What’s at stake are many of the long-established pleasures of life Down Under.
This is still the best country in the world in which to live. Although nothing lasts forever, it would be preferable if we could make it last a lot lot longer.
It is those pseduo-sophisticates like Malcolm and other dimwits of the same caste who follow the fashions of the Northern Hemisphere elites.
Don’t fucking think so – follow the money. (It’s never been about the science…)
When our elites got the sniff of fast lucre through ruinables, we were still running a coal fired western industrial civilisation.
We paid to dynamite our coal power and go ruinables with our legacy capital.
And borrowings based upon our inheritance.
When the ruinables wear out, all around 2030[ish] we will have to fund the complete replacement of australias power grid with an economy based upon mass importing millions of the worlds poorest people to do services and consume welfare and rent cheerfully squalid dogboxes.
Poor fella my country.
I credit Tel for alerting me to the existence of this Crichton speech “Why speculate?”
Quite possible Crichton was galloping on his high-horse for this speech and was holding opponents to an impossible standard; that unless you have a track record of basically correct about nearly everything you shouldn’t speculate. The bottom line is that we are driven to act in the world, not just in spite of all the ripple effects being unpredictable, but because we hope to create ripple effects that are good.
We will proceed based on the present-biased best guess of our evolving personal mental model of the world. So I guess I disagree with Crichton; we must speculate, and exchanging banter about such speculation must surely help by allowing superior reasons to spread and recruiting more resources into complex problems. As time hasn’t ended there is always a causal path forward, objectively, and it is no bad thing to try foreseeing that.
As insane an idea as any of the other moronic ones going around.