It is astonishing how dishonest the American media is

From the people who never said a word about, “if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor”: Washington Post fact checker says president has now lied 10,000 times since taking office. From the same people who supported the most corrupt individual ever to run for high office in the United States. And how about, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky”.
These people are pathological fools.
LET ME SUPPLEMENT THE ABOVE WITH THIS: From just now at Instapundit.
HE’S NOT WRONG: Israeli ambassador calls NYT ‘cesspool of hostility.’
Richard Fernandez explains what’s going on.
WaPo knows a lot about lying. The Kennedy family preceded Bill and BO.
Go for a surf through Fairfax, ch 9 or 7, or even the alleged evil right wing news.com.au… No difference, all pushing vacous infomercials on airheads like in MAFS or a thinly disguised narritive not reporting facts especially mining or politics is involved… Same everywhere…
Fools? No. Pathological? Yes, in spades.
The MSM has taken a leaf out of Goebbels’ book on telling lies. The only thing is, the public increasingly sees through the lies. Which of course is why the likes of Google, Facebook, Twitter etc are doing their best to suppress alternative views.
I am confused by what people on the left think they are leaving for their children and grandchildren. Do they even care? It is such a strange phenomenon. Sometimes I think they are just playing out a game of hate for the sake of it, for the fun of it, never imagining they might be successful, causing their own pain and horror.
Are they kicking someone else’s sandcastle, too ignorant to realise it is their own as well, or are they just getting so much glee from kicking sandcastles they just don’t care how it all works out? Or, probably, have they worked out that there is some short term gain in sandcastle demolition, and to hell with everyone else?
Shorten your attention span, the bills will come later.
WaPo’s motto “democracy dies in darkness” seems to be a plan not a warning.
Nice summary