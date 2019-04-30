Shorten promises to wreck the country gets warm response

From the report on the Leaders’ debate in the Australian: Priceless: Shorten’s climate change cost.

Mr Shorten won over the audience by arguing the case for action on climate change and greater equity on wages.

Is it the ignorant or the less productive that lead the way? Hard to tell, but if they think an ALP government can (or should) stop the climate from changing, or that there is some legislative means to pay the less productive a higher wage without costing them their jobs, it is both.