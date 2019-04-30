Shorten promises to wreck the country gets warm response

Posted on 10:59 am, April 30, 2019 by Steve Kates

From the report on the Leaders’ debate in the Australian: Priceless: Shorten’s climate change cost.

Mr Shorten won over the audience by arguing the case for action on climate change and greater equity on wages.

Is it the ignorant or the less productive that lead the way? Hard to tell, but if they think an ALP government can (or should) stop the climate from changing, or that there is some legislative means to pay the less productive a higher wage without costing them their jobs, it is both.

  1. Tim Neilson
    #3000865, posted on April 30, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Mr Shorten won over the audience by arguing the case for action on climate change and greater equity on wages.

    Was this a Q&A “balanced” audience?

    Optimistically I’d hope it was astroturfed, rather than genuine voters being hoodwinked, but who knows?

  2. stackja
    #3000869, posted on April 30, 2019 at 11:11 am

    Who knows about the audience?
    Probably set up.
    BS just keeps on talking!

