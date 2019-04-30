Stupid but not stupid

As Judith Sloan well notes in the Oz today, the latest ALP foray in childcare worker pay is not its first:

The first is Labor’s ill-conceived $300 million Early Years Quality Fund established in 2013 to provide funding to lift the hourly pay of childcare workers. The scheme was a catastrophe.

Judith also notes, as have others, that the ALP proposal to fund pay increase for childcare workers only last for 4 years:

Labor is putting a figure of more than $500m to top up the pay of childcare workers for the first four years.

But what happens after the 4th year?

Now whist ALP policies are stupid, ALP politicians are not stupid. There is an agenda behind this. There must be. Unless they suspect that they will only be in government for 1 term, why give themselves a ticking time bomb?

Perhaps the agenda is the nationalisation of the child care sector. Perhaps or most likely. How better to ensure proper indoctrination of Australia’s youth – from childcare to primary school to high school to university.

Unlike schools and universities, the provision of childcare is mostly private. And the provision of human services by the private sector is completely anathematic to the ALP.

Nationalising childcare will also create a large and addition number of public sector workers to unionise and to channel union donations to the ALP and GetUp.

Win – win – win. For everyone except taxpayers and citizens and parents and children and private sector businesses.