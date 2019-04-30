That’s not economically rational or reasonable either. So says Bill Shorten. God help us all.

This is what Mr Shorten said yesterday in regard to his proposal for the government to pay extra wages to childcare “educators”. Note also that title creep works in every part of the economy and when it comes to indoctrination, it is important to “educate” as early as possible.:

I’d put it to you. Childcare educators. There’s only four things that can be done. 1 – They just never get a pay rise. Well that’s not good is it. I think you’d agree with that. 30% turnover. Very important the development of kids. 2 – We ask the parents to pay a lot more. That’s not really viable either with the cost of living crisis under this government. 3 – We just ask all the operators to increase their costs and not pass it on to anyone. That’s not economically rational or reasonable either. Or 4 – The government assists. Provide (sic) money to the child care sector so that workers can get better wages.

Mr Bill. From where does the money the government provides come? Huh? It comes from taxing all those parents and all those people who are suffering from the “cost of living crisis”.

Perhaps he has been reading up on Modern Monetary Theory. Although it is not so clear what is actually modern about money printing.

Wow. Just wow.