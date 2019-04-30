Who is making money out of unreliable energy?

Jo Nova puts the question.

Imagine there was a $300 billion dollar industry that depended almost entirely on a pagan belief that cars cause storms, and coal caused floods. Imagine this industry produced nothing that consumers would voluntarily buy unless the government banned cheaper options. Now imagine how much money these investors might be willing to donate to lobby groups…

Matthew Nisbett provided some serious numbers last year, published in a refereed journal primarily for alarmists. “Strategic philanthropy in the post‐Cap‐and‐Trade years” in Wires Climate Change, July/August 2018 reported that between 2011 and 2015 the top 20 charitable donors alone gave $556 million to green activists, notably the Sierra Club that received 49 million (not its only income by any means). The donors are a roll call of the great foundations – Rockefeller, Pew, Hewlett, Packard, Skoll, Bloomberg, Ford and many more. Summary of the paper.