A change in tax policy

Earlier this evening, TAFKAS was corresponding with a friend/colleague about a number of big name companies seeking to list on US markets. TAFKAS noted companies like Lyft, Uber and WeWork and posited whether the end of the current economic cycle is nigh because these large companies, who have not and do not generate a profit, are coming to market.

And these companies are not just generating losses but “eye watering” losses. According to Bloomberg:

The company (WeWork) lost $1.93 billion on $1.82 billion in sales last year.

Are the current owners trying to cash out or have the rivers of private equity/capital at dumb valuations dried up?

To TAFKAS’s is the end nigh question, his friend/colleague replied:

Don’t laugh having profit is a dirty word.

Interesting observation Rob. Very interesting. This made TAFKAS pause to think.

Given that

according to all major political parties, Australian (registered and operating) businesses are not paying their fair share of company tax (ie 100%)

according to the ALP and the Greens, franking credits are not means to end double taxation but rather a government gift;

according to all major political parties, companies that actually manage to generate a profit can only be doing so by ripping off their customers or their shareholders and so must stop; then

how long before company tax in Australia is calculated on revenue and not on profit?

Have a look at all the not paying tax news articles – they never actually mention profit. They are measured on how much tax is paid relative to revenue.

And given the coming government policy driven business crash coming (incl.industrial relations, tax, carbon), how else will government raise all the necessary money to fund all the unnecessary spending.

Australia. A taxation innovator. Company tax on revenue. Can’t you see the ACTU and GetUp! advertising.

The end is really nigh.