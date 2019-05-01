Currency Lad on the Folau situation

In an ARU press release masquerading as a column, senior sports writer for The Australian, Wayne Smith, quotes a clearly nervous Wallabies scrum half Will Genia:

There are blokes at the Wallabies and the Waratahs that have certain beliefs that very much conflict with what [Israel Folau] has said and done. I certainly think it makes it a bit uncomfortable for people within those team environments to relate to him and, moving forward, even to play with him.

This reminds me of the early days of the AIDS crisis, when there was a panic about sportsmen catching the disease.

Smith goes on to argue – absurdly – that a true team player never expresses personal moral opinions.

Which is exactly the mentality that has led to multiple group sex scandals in the NRL, I would have thought.

To get along, go along.