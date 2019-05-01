Currency Lad on the Folau situation

In an ARU press release masquerading as a column, senior sports writer for The Australian, Wayne Smith, quotes a clearly nervous Wallabies scrum half Will Genia:
There are blokes at the Wallabies and the Waratahs that have certain beliefs that very much conflict with what [Israel Folau] has said and done. I certainly think it makes it a bit uncomfortable for people within those team environments to relate to him and, moving forward, even to play with him.
This reminds me of the early days of the AIDS crisis, when there was a panic about sportsmen catching the disease.
Smith goes on to argue – absurdly – that a true team player never expresses personal moral opinions.
Which is exactly the mentality that has led to multiple group sex scandals in the NRL, I would have thought.
To get along, go along.
That would hold for the “Yes” campaign too … right?
Progressive equality causes are also personal moral opinions. Team sports bodies should not be getting involved.
RA have created a problem for themselves. I don’t see how they can resolve it. Other than just retreat.
Yes, we don’t want diversity or multi-cultural views being aired.
Indeed, Tel, if we didn’t know that the ARU was, like so many Australian institutions, utterly morally perfect, we’d be tempted to commit the crime of “wrongthink” and believe them to be rancid hypocrites.
But of course as we all know David Pocock has been punished repeatedly and ultimately booted out of rugby for his incessant campaigning on that issue and his arrest for climate change protest offences.
Hasn’t he?
It’s good that we won’t be hearing any more from Pocock on climate change i suppose.
So there are rugby players with “certain beliefs” that make it impossible to play alongside an openly Christian player. What are these certain beliefs?
Vacuousness, leftism, feeble conformity, inability to score tries, make tackles, scrum or lineout.
Exactly correct.
It is their hang up.
Can’t play footy because an islander doesn’t like grog or gays getting married?
As your coach, I would say you rack discirpine.
It is always fun to put a hit on opposition flankers, despite if your fellow second rower thinks you’re a an evil reptoid.*
*Just a regular workaday reptoid, thanks.
More like a lack of focus that leads to a lack of discipline and total commitment demanded at the elite level.