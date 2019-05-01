David Brewer: Bill Shorten’s Stupidity Test

How stupid are you? Bill Shorten wants to know, so he’s now checking out how many voters would fall for his proposal on Reforming Negative Gearing and Capital Gains Tax Arrangements. Highlights:

Australia currently has the most generous property tax concessions in the world.

Of course you need generous concessions if you have excessive taxes in the first place. Australia’s capital gains tax ignores price changes and therefore extracts substantial amounts of tax on real gains of zero. Hence the concessions on investment properties.

But the overwhelming majority of “property tax concessions” in Australia are on owner-occupied housing. No capital gains tax at all, even if you later rent the place out for up to six years. Plus stamp duty concessions, first home-buyers’ grants, no land tax etc. etc. About which Shorten proposes to do…nothing.

Under the Liberals, the cohort of investors with five investment properties is growing at six times the rate of those with one property.

What’s the bet this is true but investors with one property are growing at 0.1% a year and investors with five properties are growing at 0.6% a year? BTW how many current Labor politicians own multiple properties that will be grandfathered under Labor’s policy?

Current arrangements for negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions predominantly benefit high-income earners. 70 per cent of the benefits of the CGT discount and 50 per cent of the benefits of negative gearing go to the top 10 per cent of income earners

The trick here is that since CGT operates by adding 50% of capital gains to income, making a capital gain automatically increases income. Sale of a single investment property is highly likely to put the seller into the top 10% of income earners in the year of the sale, even if he has no other income.

The Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government spends well over $11 billion a year on negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions: money that could be better spent on Australia’s schools and hospitals.

Cop the “spends”! How many times do we Cats have remind Labor that not collecting extra tax is not “spending”, unless one assumes that all money belongs to the government, and anything it allows you to keep is “spending”?

Will there, in fact, be any revenue gain at all from Labor’s proposal? Shorten says “Labor’s policy will save around $2.9 billion over the forward estimates.” In case you were too stupid to notice, that’s $2.9 billion over 4 years, or $0.72 billion a year out of the $11 billion supposedly now being “spent”. In other words, nothing, even before one considers compliance costs, housing market effects, new avoidance strategies etc. etc.

Bill Shorten urgently needs to know if you are dumb enough to swallow his line on this. Answers on a ballot paper, please.