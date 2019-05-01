Friedman 2019

On May 23-27 in Sydney the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance is combining with the World Taxpayers’ Association, representing 80 taxpayer groups from 60 countries, to put on the biggest centre-right conference Australia has ever seen: the 7th Australian Libertarian Society Friedman Conference & 17th World Taxpayers Biennial Extravaganza!

Over 100 speakers will be presenting the very latest in campaign strategy, activism tactics, and policy ideas for a weekend that anyone who believes in freedom simply can not afford to miss, and of course, as well as world class speakers, the conference also features spectacular social events

Just some of the international speakers include Matthew Elliott, CEO of the UK’s Brexit “Vote Leave” Campaign, John Fund from the Wall Street Journal & Fox News, former New Zealand Finance Minister Roger Douglam, Matt Kibbe, the man behind the US Tea Party, and Grover Norquist from Americans for Tax Reform, widely viewed as the architect of the Trump Tax Cuts. Local speakers including former Finance Minister Nick Minchin, Tom Switzer from the Centre for Independent Studies, John Roskam from the Institute for Public Affairs, LNP Senator Amanda Stoker, climate blogger Jo Nova, and Professor Sinclair Davidson and Dr Chris Berg from RMIT University.

Please visit www.alsfc.com.au for more information and a complete list of announced speakers and to purchase tickets.

readers of this bolt are entitled to a 10% discount by entering the code CAT19 on checkout. In addition, anyone who is either a student or under the age of 30 is encouraged to apply for a scholarship by clicking Allreaders of this bolt are entitled to a 10% discount by entering the code CAT19 on checkout. In addition, anyone who is either a student or under the age of 30 is encouraged to apply for a scholarship by clicking here

We look forward to seeing you in Sydney in May!