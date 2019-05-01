Justinian the Great: Childcare: A rent seekers and union money-go-round.

As Judith notes childcare fees in Melbourne and Sydney now approach $200 per day.

To put that into perspective a typical private school year is about 185 student days. At $200 per day childcare is the equivalent of private school fees in excess of $36,000 per annum.

Only the most elite private schools in Melbourne and Sydney charge fees anywhere near this level and typically only at Year 12 level with the early years significantly lower.

Consider the following examples:

Melbourne

Melbourne Boys Grammar (Prep to Year 6): $27,480

Geelong Grammar – Toorak (Prep to Year 6): $24,200 – $29,740

St Catherines (Prep to Year 6): $22,980 – $29,700

Sydney

The Kings School (Years 1-6): $19,633 – $30,772

Knox Grammar (Years 1-6): $23,250 – $26,430

Abbotsleigh (Years 1-6): $21,650 – $26,170

How can it be that glorified babysitting factories cost more than the most prestigious private schools in the country?

Unlike childcare centres elite private schools have a serious commitment to teaching and academic excellence.

They also offer extensive programs in art, music, sport, theatre and the fees must cover all the specialist teachers they employ.

The fees must also meet the cost of maintaining extensive grounds, buildings, equipment and facilities.

Childcare centres on the other hand, offer comparatively basic services and operate from modest (being kind) buildings with modest (being kinder still) facilities.

Time we called a spade a spade. Childcare is a rort.

The media commentary yesterday understandably focussed on the appropriateness of a future Shorten government directly subsidising workers pay.

Missing from the commentary is the extraordinary high cost of childcare in Australia. Where does all the money go?

Shorten all but admitted the system is broken and / or gamed when he declared that childcare operators would not absorb the cost of higher wages knowing they would simply increase fees requiring government to increase the subsidy to parents in one big money-go-round.

Shorten has tried to sell his buying off of workers on “gender equity” and “social justice” grounds. But where is the “equity” for stay at home parents (typically the mum) that would prefer to raise their own child and sacrifice with one salary to do so? The single income family is subsidising the two income family.

That Shorten is funding salaries is telling. Labors commitment to childcare is for two reasons only: 1) more union members and hence party votes and funding; and 2) early indoctrination of children to social justice causes. Easier the better to get hold of children.

Childcare needs to be deregulated and reformed starting with the funding model. We need to move to a system of means tested cash payments (or through the tax system) per child to parents who can choose to spend the money how they deem fit in the best interests of their family and circumstances.

This will enable far greater flexibility, choice and innovation in how parents seek to achieve a work-life balance and allow the market for childcare (and family services in general, e.g. babysitting, home help) to respond to consumer preferences at an appropriate price.

By eliminating the heavy hand of government, which should also mean consolidating all family payments and benefits into a single cash payment per child, we can slash waste and inefficiency and put an an end to the high cost rent seeking behaviour that is rife throughout the industry.

Arguably, a pro-choice, free market solution could mean paying families more at lower cost to the Commonwealth by returning some of the bureaucratic savings back into payments.

Of course that would mean fewer union members and less control of the “learning” our children are subjected to. Don’t hold your breath.