Justinian the Great: What is the cost of climate stupidity? It is huge!

Just when you thought Bill Shorten couldn’t get any dumber.

Bill Shorten: “What is the cost of not taking action on climate change? It is huge,”

How would Bill know? Surely the cost of his solution must be proportionate to the cost of the problem. After all, it would make zero sense to pay more for the solution than the cost of the problem.

However as his climate spokesperson Mark Butler says “ It isn’t possible to cost this“. So in other words the cost of inaction is “huge” but the solution “isn’t possible to cost”. Go figure. And these clowns want to run the country.

Unwittingly, Shorten has opened the door on withdrawing from the Paris Treaty. This is because if the global solution is ineffectual it will impose “huge” costs on the Australian economy and Shorten has acknowledged this.

Lucky for Shorten others can do what he and Labor cannot and hence have costed the Paris Treaty and analysed its effect. Stand up Bjorn Lomborg. According to him:

Even if every government on the planet not only keeps every Paris promise, reduces all emissions by 2030, and shifts no emissions to other countries, but also keeps these emission reductions throughout the rest of the century, temperatures will be reduced by just 0.17°C (0.3°F) by the year 2100.

In other words the Paris Treaty is a non-solution to the global warming problem as defined by the IPCC.

However, this non-solution costs a bomb. Again, according to Lomborg et. al. at The Copenhagen Consensus:

Over the next 25 years, we’ll spend about $2.5 trillion in subsidies and reduce global warming temperatures by less than 0.02°C.

So now we know. The global cost of virtue signalling to achieve nothing is $2.5 trillion.

Since Paris the “scientific consensus” has shifted from 2 degrees Celsius to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite the “science being settled” the target has been ramped up by 25%. Expect the costs to rise further.

Even someone as intellectually limited as Shorten must realise that taking action on climate change is an international effort. Given the cost is “huge” and the global solution known to equate to “not taking action” then it behooves Shorten to dump Paris.

Throwing tens of billions of taxpayers money on virtue signalling knowing that the world is not taking action is throwing good money after bad. We will still face the expertly derived “huge” costs Shorten speaks of and on top of that we will have wasted tens of billions or more on empty gestures.

Wasting money and impoverishing the nation only jeopardises future adaptation responses that will be inevitable if you buy the whole global warming doom. How that makes Australia better off is anyone’s guess. Even someone as dim as Bill must know that. So presumably he is lying to to the Australian people – again!

Sadly the Coalition are incapable of call Shorten out on this as there policies are only slightly less worse and they still gesture to the whole climate catastrophe and Paris action claptrap.

But is it too much to ask that a critical thinking journalist put a few tough questions to Shorten as to the logical fallacy of it all and why others can cost globally what he cannot domestically?