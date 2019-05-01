Mendacious Monks of Martin Place

When oh when will the same level of accountability that applies to the Parliament and bureaucracy be applied to the market manipulators in chief of Martin Place. Yes, TAFKAS is talking yet again about the Australian Central Bank, the RBA. Or should that be the Bank of Central Planners.
Reported in the Australian today:
According to the Reserve Bank, total borrowing growth has slowed sharply to 3.9 per cent over the past year, down from 5 per cent a year ago.
Yes. Borrowing has slowed to a rate still over the rate of GDP growth. And according to the RBA, this is a problem.
Ken Oaff it’s a problem, but not the problem the RBA sees. It means that Australians are borrowing faster than income is growing and not as the RBA seems to think that Australians aren’t borrowing enough!
HOW MUCH MORE DEBT do these people want Australian’s to have? From an earlier TAFKAS post:
Then there is also the following nugget from the minutes of the RBA’s April 2019 board meeting:
Members also discussed the scenario where inflation did not move any higher and unemployment trended up, noting that a decrease in the cash rate would likely be appropriate in these circumstances. They recognised that the effect on the economy of lower interest rates could be expected to be smaller than in the past, given the high level of household debt and the adjustment that was occurring in housing markets. Nevertheless, a lower level of interest rates could still be expected to support the economy through a depreciation of the exchange rate and by reducing required interest payments on borrowing, freeing up cash for other expenditure.
They note the high levels of household debt and they think that it’s not enough.
These people don’t have golden economic halos. They should not be asked for their thoughts and opinions. They should be chased out of town with pitch forks!
If you’re in a hole stop digging. If you’ve inflated a bubble perhaps your should consider stopping blowing.
MF wrote USA Fed Red was inept in 1930s. RBA trying for title?
I well recall the period before Keating’s recession we were meant to have. Running a small business with interest rates around 17% (did borrow 250k at 25% at the time). It was obvious for a long time in the real world that the RBA were holding rates too high for too long. Now the opposite is occurring. If they want to inject money into the economy put rates up not down. Overextended households will not respond to a rate reduction by spending the difference, it will just reduce their liability a bit.
The RBA has always had a Pollyanna view for the simple reason that it has almost no influence. The primary reason that rates are effective today is that households have so much debt. And the plain reason the consumer is shirking is that they know it!
The RBA ignored the post 1992 growth in securitisation, which was the source of cash for the people who sold debt to homes. Now we have to wonder whether the control of rates is actually with foreign funding since securitisation is constant. That is, when markets see a slowing economy and lower rates will they price in risk? You’d have to think that is inevitable. In which case we might get a ratchet effect: rates up, economy downwards.
What do you want Spartacus?
Seglin and White have written extensively regarding free banking, but it probably won’t happen here soon.
The best we can hope for is a flexible short term inflation target with a medium to long term target of zero, based off all inflation indices, not just CPI. We should accumulate gold reserves in proportion to base currency created. David Friedman has argued for accumulating a basket of commodities, but I don’t want the RBA trading. M1 should also be targeted, but prioritised less than inflation per se (as to avoid market shocks). In the long run we want M1 growth to equal output growth. This is the most money-neutral approach we can hope for as long as the central bank still operates as the issuer of currency. It is also consistent with NGDP targeting.
The accommodation of the economy worked in 2008 as the dollar fell and allowed us to export.
However, in 2009, we saw CPI inflation of 4%. Yes the stimulus was involved but we did accommodate too much. You can’t cordon off FP from MP, as the BOP effect will wash through the monetary side of things.
Now think if we consistently had 3% less inflation each year. Asset price inflation would be far less; there is a tendency for asset price inflation to outstrip CPI or PPI as investment in fixed assets is also an inflation hedge. This creates a vicious cycle as asset price growth attracts more investment as total return ROI increase.
The kicker is this: the investment in the fixed assets is non fungible and has a prohibitively high marginal rate of transformation. These failed submarginal investments cannot be liquidated and cannot be salvaged for uses elsewhere.
The cycle ends either by external shock or because the general rate of productivity falls because consumer goods are produced at the expense of capital goods (as *pure* capital investment falls).
Therefore falling wages, profits and dividends are required to pay down inflated assets with submarginal returns and high LVRs.
Looks like a distinct slowing in the rate of growth of Broad Money over 2018. Given credible commitments to an inflation target, that looks like a tightening in money; which readers of Friedman and Schwartz (or Beckwith, Summers etc) will associate with a tightening in nominal GDP growth and a slackening in demand. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/fredgraph.png?g=nNjQ
The irony is the banks have increased their rates over the last year ( my home loan went up .15 as did others that I know) and now the RBA wants to reduce rates so, if the bank oblige, will go back to where they were.
If people want to borrow, and have the creditworthiness to do so, why not?
If they crash and burn that is their problem.
Don’t libertarians believe in personal responsibility?
I note that ANZ reported a stellar set of results today, despite chain-linked anal probes from the RBA, APRA, ASIC, a Royal Commission, the ABC and the MSM in general. Their Tier 1 assets on Basel III basis are now 16.9%. Amazing.
Yep, I have some yummy ANZ shares. Up 3% so far today.