Mendacious Monks of Martin Place

When oh when will the same level of accountability that applies to the Parliament and bureaucracy be applied to the market manipulators in chief of Martin Place. Yes, TAFKAS is talking yet again about the Australian Central Bank, the RBA. Or should that be the Bank of Central Planners.

Reported in the Australian today:

According to the Reserve Bank, total borrowing growth has slowed sharply to 3.9 per cent over the past year, down from 5 per cent a year ago.

Yes. Borrowing has slowed to a rate still over the rate of GDP growth. And according to the RBA, this is a problem.

Ken Oaff it’s a problem, but not the problem the RBA sees. It means that Australians are borrowing faster than income is growing and not as the RBA seems to think that Australians aren’t borrowing enough!

HOW MUCH MORE DEBT do these people want Australian’s to have? From an earlier TAFKAS post:

Then there is also the following nugget from the minutes of the RBA’s April 2019 board meeting:

Members also discussed the scenario where inflation did not move any higher and unemployment trended up, noting that a decrease in the cash rate would likely be appropriate in these circumstances. They recognised that the effect on the economy of lower interest rates could be expected to be smaller than in the past, given the high level of household debt and the adjustment that was occurring in housing markets. Nevertheless, a lower level of interest rates could still be expected to support the economy through a depreciation of the exchange rate and by reducing required interest payments on borrowing, freeing up cash for other expenditure.

They note the high levels of household debt and they think that it’s not enough.

These people don’t have golden economic halos. They should not be asked for their thoughts and opinions. They should be chased out of town with pitch forks!

If you’re in a hole stop digging. If you’ve inflated a bubble perhaps your should consider stopping blowing.