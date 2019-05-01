The true face of socialism

Socialism is a con job put over because there are just enough people around who believe in the tooth fairy. Short of war, these people stick around for a long, long time. Vicious and without a drop of humanity in their veins, Lenin and Stalin created the mould which has remained in place ever since. If you do not understand that a market economy embedded within a genuine democracy is the only means towards freedom and prosperity, you are wilfully ignorant in the face of more than a century of evidence that has comprehensively demonstrated that no other combination of politics and economics can succeed.

Might just note for the record that it is May Day today. An unfortunate and instructive lesson; one more socialist tragedy to add to all of the others.