Why worry about rising sea levels?

The spectre of rising sea levels has prompted some of the most damaging regulations in the rising tide of red and green tape. What is the problem really? The recent study published by Judith Curry indicates that there has been no acceleration in recent times.

Conclusions

Mean global sea level has risen at a slow creep for more than 150 years; since 1900, global mean sea level has risen about 7-8 inches. The implications of the highest values of projected sea-level rise under future climate change scenarios are profound, with far reaching socioeconomic and environmental implications. However, these projections are regarded as deeply uncertain and the highest of these projections strain credulity.

The IPCC and other assessment reports are framed around providing support for the hypothesis of human-caused climate change. As a result, natural processes of climate variability have been relatively neglected in these assessments. Arguments have been presented here supporting the important and even dominant role that natural processes play in global and regional sea level variations and change.

With regards to the four issues raised in the Introduction:

1. Is the recent sea level rise (since 1993) of magnitude 3 mm/year unusual?

No, although this conclusion is conditional on the quality of the global sea level data. The available evidence shows the following:

• Sea level was apparently higher than present at the time of the Holocene Climate Optimum (~ 5000 years ago), at least in some regions.

• Tide gauges show that sea levels began to rise during the 19th century, after several centuries associated with cooling and sea level decline. Tide gauges also show that rates of global mean sea level rise between 1920 and 1950 were comparable to recent rates.

• Recent research has concluded that there is no consistent or compelling evidence that recent rates of sea level rise are abnormal in the context of the historical records back to the 19th century that are available across Europe.

A couple of comments. The land is sinking in some places, especially reclaimed land close to some major cities, and that creates problems that are not due to climate change or rising sea levels.

Second, thinking about future centuries when the slow rise eventually reaches significant numbers, the Dutch have survived with a great deal of the country below sea level for a long time using relatively primitive technology compared with what will be available in centuries to come.