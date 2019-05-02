Do you have a chubby friend …

I haven’t been able to find a YouTube clip of this – so here it is embedded in a tweet.
What’s the cost of your climate change policy? The cost is just like having a chubby friend who eats 10 Big Macs everyday, but then stops eating 10 Big Macs everyday and starts exercising..
pic.twitter.com/QCrJub3CjP
— Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) April 30, 2019
Great to see Bill Shorten fat shaming people – can compulsory dieting be far behind?
Tits will make sure his gut is grandfathered too.
Christine Nixon phoned. The fire was under control when she went for those 10 Big Macs.
A better analogy would be being fat and having a skinny black friend.
The fat person keeps eating big macs and pays his skinny black friend to stop eating.
You could call it buying fat credits.
In today’s DM feature on the real Bill Shorten “away from the cameras”, this claim:
Good on him.
With Shorten’s horrendous body shape, he would be far better lifting weights.
Are you suggesting that Bill Shorten and the Greens are going to put the whole country on the Venezuelan Diet?
Hope you like fried “beans”, because we’re going to have a lot of has-beens.
Sublime logic- the cost of exercise is the opportunity cost of 10 Big Macs a day.
No it is more like the chubby guy will now buy THIN CREDITS from some chubby guy over seas and will continue to eat his 10 Big Macs, but now it costs him more. And the overseas chubby guy gets rich because Australians will be forced by law to buy these THIN CREDITS thinking they will now get thin.
Hilarious from a bloke who has to don a corset to waddle a few metres in a sweaty mess for a video bite. Tits would vapour-lock on his second situp. Hopefully.