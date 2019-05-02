Do you have a chubby friend …

I haven’t been able to find a YouTube clip of this – so here it is embedded in a tweet.

What’s the cost of your climate change policy? The cost is just like having a chubby friend who eats 10 Big Macs everyday, but then stops eating 10 Big Macs everyday and starts exercising..

pic.twitter.com/QCrJub3CjP — Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) April 30, 2019

Great to see Bill Shorten fat shaming people – can compulsory dieting be far behind?