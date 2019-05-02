Do you have a chubby friend …

Posted on 9:49 am, May 2, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

I haven’t been able to find a YouTube clip of this – so here it is embedded in a tweet.

 

Great to see Bill Shorten fat shaming people – can compulsory dieting be far behind?

  1. Mother Lode
    #3002387, posted on May 2, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Tits will make sure his gut is grandfathered too.

  2. C.L.
    #3002388, posted on May 2, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Christine Nixon phoned. The fire was under control when she went for those 10 Big Macs.

  3. Fred
    #3002390, posted on May 2, 2019 at 9:57 am

    A better analogy would be being fat and having a skinny black friend.

    The fat person keeps eating big macs and pays his skinny black friend to stop eating.

    You could call it buying fat credits.

  4. C.L.
    #3002391, posted on May 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

    In today’s DM feature on the real Bill Shorten “away from the cameras”, this claim:

    Bill Shorten began running seriously when elected Leader of the Opposition. He logs the distances he jogs of a morning and in the past three years has covered more than 4,100km

    Good on him.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #3002393, posted on May 2, 2019 at 10:01 am

    With Shorten’s horrendous body shape, he would be far better lifting weights.

  6. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3002394, posted on May 2, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Are you suggesting that Bill Shorten and the Greens are going to put the whole country on the Venezuelan Diet?

    Hope you like fried “beans”, because we’re going to have a lot of has-beens.

  7. Leo G
    #3002396, posted on May 2, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Sublime logic- the cost of exercise is the opportunity cost of 10 Big Macs a day.

  8. GK
    #3002413, posted on May 2, 2019 at 10:36 am

    No it is more like the chubby guy will now buy THIN CREDITS from some chubby guy over seas and will continue to eat his 10 Big Macs, but now it costs him more. And the overseas chubby guy gets rich because Australians will be forced by law to buy these THIN CREDITS thinking they will now get thin.

  9. Habib
    #3002418, posted on May 2, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Hilarious from a bloke who has to don a corset to waddle a few metres in a sweaty mess for a video bite. Tits would vapour-lock on his second situp. Hopefully.

