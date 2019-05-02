Federation Fail

TAFKAS has long been of the view that the failure of Australia’s federation is at the core of Australia’s political and policy problems. It was not meant to have been thus and should not have been thus. But it is thus.

In one of the few actually conservative things that Prime Minister Tony Abbott did, he initiated a review of the Australian Federation. And in on of the many counter-conservative things that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull did, he killed the review of Australian Federation.

Section 51 of the Australian Constitution clearly lists that areas of responsibility of the Commonwealth. Health, education, local government, industrial relations, environment, roads and many other things that take, perhaps over 60% of the Commonwealth’s attention and taxes aren’t there.

And the trend is getting worse. This concentration of power up to the Commonwealth is a bi-partisan approach. Saint John Howard was a big contributor to this.

For example, can anyone please explain to TAFKAS under what authority does the Commonwealth have any say in the development of a mine (Adani) that is within the 4 (padded) walls of Queensland? Why does the Commonwealth set child care standards? Why does the Commonwealth have departments of education and health when they don’t own or operate a single school, university or hospital? Why, why, why?

But a word of caution. These are the prescient words of Thomas Jefferson:

I do verily believe that if the principle were to prevail of a common law being in force in the United States (which principle possesses the general government at once of all the powers of the state governments, and reduces us to a single consolidated government), it would become the most corrupt government on the earth.

Think on this when you cast your vote on 18 May.