The world may be falling apart but it’s Mueller end to end

Posted on 10:44 am, May 2, 2019 by Steve Kates

The above is from AG Barr explains that Mueller’s problem was with the media’s INACCURATE reporting…. And then this: Ted Cruz dismantles Dems’ ‘exceptionally weak arguments’ (even Bill Barr cracks up).

Does it matter? World politics in the West is deranged. Here in Australia we are for some reason determined to elect a government that will open the borders and tax us into the ground to save us from global warming. Half the population is as mad as a meat axe, but each half thinks that about the other half, so on we go.

