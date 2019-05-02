The world may be falling apart but it’s Mueller end to end

Attorney General Bill Barr says Mueller was "very clear with me that he was not suggesting that we had misrepresented his report" after his letter on Mueller's findings was released pic.twitter.com/mA2zRV5GMD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

The above is from AG Barr explains that Mueller’s problem was with the media’s INACCURATE reporting…. And then this: Ted Cruz dismantles Dems’ ‘exceptionally weak arguments’ (even Bill Barr cracks up).

Attorney General Bill Barr flashes a smile and even a chuckle as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) absolutely destroys Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for their "exceptionally weak arguments" pic.twitter.com/InN93yMvSM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

Does it matter? World politics in the West is deranged. Here in Australia we are for some reason determined to elect a government that will open the borders and tax us into the ground to save us from global warming. Half the population is as mad as a meat axe, but each half thinks that about the other half, so on we go.