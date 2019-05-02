Justinian the Great: If you don’t like what Folau tweets, don’t follow him. Stupid.

Everyone else seems to have an opinion on Israel Folau so I thought I would throw my hat into the ring to.

This all seems a tad ridiculous if you ask me.

All Rugby Australia (with some help from media trolls) has accomplished is to provide an even greater platform for Folau to promote his religious beliefs.

With leadership like this is it any wonder the Wallabies are so easy to defeat these days. A commitment to self-inflicted losses comes from the top.

Had Rugby Australia kept their mouths shut hardly anyone would have read or heard of Folau’s tweets.

Folau has about 150,000 followers thereabout and I am guessing he is mostly preaching to the converted thereby harming or offending no-one.

The few others that follow him on twitter or facebook are probably rugby die-hards who don’t care about his religious convictions. They just like him as a player.

Here is a tip for the snowflakes out there who might have their delicate sensibilities bruised reading Folau’s religious musings: DON’T READ THEM! DON’T FOLLOW HIM ON TWITTER!

At the end of the day Folau should be able to practise his religion and speak freely about it. We live in a supposedly free society. You are free to ignore him.

As someone who is not particularly religious nor a follower of rugby I don’t really take any notice of what Folau has to say.

So long as Folau is not letting his religion interfere with his job (e.g. won’t pass to an atheist, Jew or Muslim) on what grounds can you sack him?

If others don’t want to play with him that is their problem and it is their choice to quit. That said when it comes down to dollars how many will follow through with their threats?

The flying leprechaun who seems to be a key player in all this nonsense certainly doesn’t.

Unlike Folau he was happy to impose his values on a company and happy to use a corporate platform to pursue personal social issues effectively imposing them on his staff (e.g. SSM rings given to staff, slogans on planes).

However, not even the flying leprechaun would let his principles get in the way of profit, partnering as he does with national carriers that would have him imprisoned for his views and lifestyle.

Folau on the other hand seems to confine his religious beliefs to church and his private life which is his business not Rugby Australia’s.

There are plenty of people I have come across in my working life I haven’t particularly liked for a variety of reasons but it didn’t stop me doing my job.

I didn’t have to be their best mate and agree with everything they did or said to be civil and get the job done. Same applies here.

Doesn’t diversity and tolerance mean acceptance of differences?