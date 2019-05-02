Kate Ashmor for Macnamara

There was this to me enigmatic bit in Cut&Paste today in The Australian.

During Bill Shorten’s press conference yesterday:

Journalist: A couple of days ago, your Senate candidate in the Northern Territory (Wayne Kurnoth) resigned after sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media. If one candidate is responsible and reflective of the entire party, aren’t Labor also in trouble on this?

Shorten: No. There’s a world of difference here. First of all, this fellow, who I haven’t met …

But what about the others? Shorten quizzed about Kurnoth last Friday:

Journalist: Should he be disendorsed?

Shorten: Let me know how you go with Morrison and what his candidate for Macnamara has said about people close to me, all right? So let’s not start giving a lecture here. I’ve said that this bloke is incredibly stupid. Has Morrison said that the candidate for Macnamara is incredibly stupid, which she is?