Men behind the curtain

Yesterday, on their newish and goodish podcast called Looking Forward, our friends at the Institute of Public Affairs had a discussion on inflation, central banking and MMT (what’s so modern about printing money – Holey Dollar anyone?).

(To listen and subscribe to the podcast, click HERE. To join the IPA, click HERE).

The Looking Forward conversation was generally good, but in TAFKAS’ humble opinion, missed a few important points, particularly around role of the RBA in the Australian economy.

RBA Purpose

The core purpose of the RBA is to manipulate markets; they manipulate markets to influence the price of Australian money – interest rates and exchange rates. They intervene in the markets to do this and they generally make a handsome profit for doing so which is paid as a dividend to the Treasury.

Directors and officers in other organisations that engage or authorise market manipulation are generally fined, jailed or banished from polite society.

The RBA also oversees the Australian payments system to make sure the money is flowing smoothly through the economy. An important function, but also a function that provided important information that allows them to better manipulate markets. Much like investment banks and trading companies who trade in commodities and also own mines, farms, shipping and container companies.

RBA Governance

The RBA is a case study in how not to apply best practice corporate governance standards.

They have an executive Chairman (the Governor). They have an executive Deputy Chairmen (the Deputy Governor). They have a representative of the biggest shareholder/stakeholder on the board (the Secretary of the Treasury).

The Government seems to like the ASX Corporate Governance Council standards (having forced the ASX to do it). Why does not the RBA include a report against the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles. Such as:

(a) have and disclose a diversity policy;

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the

composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

After all, the more management time spent on such nonsense, the less management time spend on meddling in the economy. Much like the impost on business which forces management to spend less time on, you know, business.

But more importantly, how about:

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and

(b) disclose for each reporting period whether a performance evaluation has been undertaken in accordance with that process during or in respect of that period

RBA Recruitment

The Governor of the RBA (Executive Chairman) has historically been a long term and continuous employee of the RBA. The RBA considers this a matter of pride. However, such long term employees are generally economics PhDs who have had no other professional career except within the RBA.

A theoretical (usually Keynesian) economist who has never worked in the private sector may not necessarily have the full palette of experience necessary to lead such an important economic institution.

Similar things can be said of the Commonwealth Treasury (and other Commonwealth Departments), however such other department heads are subject to much greater supervision and oversight through their Minister and the Parliament.

Whilst there are external and independent directors of the RBA, there is nowhere sufficient the rigor of oversight or transparency that is applied to other parts of the public service.

Record of Success

In November 1990, then Treasurer Paul Keating fronted the media in response to the horrible economic figures that had just come out. In this media conclave. Keating said:

The first thing to say is, the accounts do show that Australia is in a recession. The most important thing about that is that this is a recession that Australia had to have.

This statement that it was the recession that Australia had to have has gone down in Australian folk lore as political honesty and sound economic management. Unfortunately it was and remains utter nonsense. It was not the recession Australia had to have. It was the recession that the Government and the RBA chose to impose upon Australia.

Interest rates did not adjust to high-teen levels because of the dynamics of supply and demand for money. Interest rates went up because the Government and the RBA decided that, as the great keepers of economic knowledge and as master central planners, they should have gone up. They decided.

That they went up too much and for too long is a testament to the hubris, arrogance and folly of a bunch of technocrats in Martin Place who thought then and still now think that they are all knowing and all controlling.

This pattern of hubris and arrogance has continued to the current day. Including now to proselytise on climate change.