A time for chosing

Ok sorry. The title is misleading. This is not about Ronald Reagan’s seminal 1964 speech. Unfortunately.
Follows is a brief extract from Daniel Hannan’s book, The New Road to Serfdom. This extract is his comparison of the US constitution and the EU constitution.
As we Australians are about 2 weeks from a national election, it is both interesting and deeply depressing to read. If only we had such a choice:
On my desk before me as I write are two constitutions: that of the United States and that of the EU. To demonstrate what makes the United States exceptional, I can do no better than to compare the two texts.
The U.S. Constitution, with all its amendments, is 7,200 words long. The EU Constitution, now formally known as the Lisbon Treaty, is 76,000.
The U.S. Constitution concerns itself with broad principles, such as the balance between state and federal authorities. The EU Constitution busies itself with such details as space exploration, the rights of disabled people, and the status of asylum seekers.
The U.S. Constitution, in particular the Bill of Rights, is mainly about the liberty of the individual. The EU Constitution is mainly about the power of the state.
The U.S. Declaration of Independence, which foreshadowed the constitutional settlement, promises “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The EU’s equivalent, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, guarantees its citizens the right to strike action, free health care, and affordable housing.
Apparently Australian Constitution is about 20-thousand word… Just found it curious.
What Pat Condell thinks of the EU is just about unprintable.
I couldn’t agree more with him about the unelected, chardonnay-sipping socialist parasites, and blight on humanity.
Whenever I hear about a politician with ‘vision’ I get an apprehensive feeling that their vision is very detailed (i.e. prescriptive).
Progressives, not being particularly gifted between the ears – with all those bothersome contradictions papered over with the word ‘nuance’ and unsupported assumptions wrapped in an inextricable tangle of jargon – have vision with a very exact and static landscape: The population like so, living in houses like so, working jobs like so, speaking and thinking like so. Precise, detailed, but unmoving.
Like a diagram of an engine that looks every inch like an engine with rods and levers connected, pistons, tubes, intakes, exhausts etc. With specifications in centimetres, angles, pascals, degrees, percentages etc of lengths, diameters, tolerances, materials etc.
But never actually built and never actually operated.
And there is the small matter that humans are not really comfortable being cogs.
It takes a far more uncommon and elevated mind to have a vision freedom because choices are not visible, only outcomes are, and planning to give people outcomes takes away their choices. It is an entirely different kind of vision.
No grand vista of glistening towers with blue clouded skies, brown kids and white kids tumbling on verdant lawn that races to the horizon, and tucked in the corner a few windmills, facing into the wind, turning lazily as they sip from natures bounteous winds.
Instead imagine a vision where people argue. Some are vegetarian, some eat meat. Some abstemious, some drinkers. Some pray, some sleep in. Some work hard, some are lazy. Some spend their money on holidays, some save, some invest.
So, yeah, when a politician thinks their vision is a reason to vote for them, I usually see it as a reason not to.