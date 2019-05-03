Justinian the Great: Save the Black Throated Finch and Raise the National IQ: Return Brisbane to Nature

The Adani mine is once again being stalled and scuppered by rabid environmentalists and a pathetic government.

Mark Latham eloquently got to the nub of the issue when he said words to the effect of:

The Indians want the coal, the locals want the jobs and it is only the nutters in Koala suits getting in the way.

These fuzzy nutters are particularly fuzzy in the brain.

The Adani coal mine is proposed to disturb 68,983 acres of land.

This equates to just 1.76% of the area of Brisbane which in turn constitutes just 0.86% the total area of Queensland.

The proposed Adani coal mine would occupy a whopping 0.02% of the Queensland land mass.

I would have loved to illustrated it on a scale map of Queensland but it would be invisible to the naked eye.

We could do more for the environment and lift the national IQ if we reclaimed Brisbane as a nature reserve.

Where are the Koala suits protesting about the ongoing sprawl of Brisbane which far exceeds Adani?

The brains trust that is the Palas­zczuk Government has put the interests of a few black throated finches above people.

This is what happens when put a irrational eco-cult that is fundamentally anti-human in charge of government.

At the risk of sounding cruel I am not sure we should overly care about the survival prospects of a black throated finch.

Any bird that doesn’t have the good sense to fly about 20km in any direction doesn’t seem overly worthy of support.

If the black throated finch can’t find a home in the other 99.98% or 457,728,885 acres of Queensland it just isn’t trying.

That said I do have win-win solution.

I propose we return to nature the electorates of Lilley and Oxley in Brisbane and declare them black throated finch safe spaces.

The 74,873 acres of land this will return to nature will increase the habitat lost to Adani by 5,950 acres (approx. 9%)

Not only will we have saved the black throated finch but simultaneously eradicated two feral pests.

Better still lets return Brisbane back to nature, save Australia and the planet!