No where to run to. No where to hide.

The McGowan Government in Western Australia has developed a set of “draft standards and guidelines” to deal with the health and welfare of dogs. Included in these guidelines:
- Training should be stopped or modified when it causes the dog to be anxious or distressed;
- Minimum size dimensions for doghouses and kennels;
- Avoid speed bumps when driving with their dog and carry a canine first-aid kit when going for a run;
- Motorists drive with care and try to minimise bumps, jolts and swerving;
- Pets be restrained during transport to prevent distractionand risk of injury;
- Dogs not be tethered for a period exceeding two hours in 24 hours.
Put in something about climate change and safe schools and you might get the Green’s school curriculum.
Clearly there is a problem warranting government intervention. Maybe the WA Government could engage former NSW Premier Mike Baird to consult on a pet dog ban or at least a dog walking curfew.
Woof! woof!
These people have gone completely insane.
When these are your biggest concerns you know you’ve truly lost touch.
It’s clear dogs need their own representatives in parliament. They are currently disenfranchised, in terms of having laws made specifically about them on their behalf, about which they can have no input. I have no doubt the UNHCR (via their Animal Rights Division) will soon become involved, so best to forestall international pariah status by acting quickly. I see no barriers to electing several canines to parliament, and any extra howling and barking will not be noticed. Candidates, having no disgraceful social media trails or multiple foreign citizenships to disbar their election, will sail through any pre-qualification interviews.
What if Rex the German Shepherd identifies as a bitch?
Anything in there about non-consensual leg-humping?