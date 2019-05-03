No where to run to. No where to hide.

The McGowan Government in Western Australia has developed a set of “draft standards and guidelines” to deal with the health and welfare of dogs. Included in these guidelines:

Training should be stopped or modified when it causes the dog to be anxious or distressed;

Minimum size dimensions for doghouses and kennels;

Avoid speed bumps when driving with their dog and carry a canine first-aid kit when going for a run;

Motorists drive with care and try to minimise bumps, jolts and swerving;

Pets be restrained during transport to prevent distractionand risk of injury;

Dogs not be tethered for a period exceeding two hours in 24 hours.

Put in something about climate change and safe schools and you might get the Green’s school curriculum.

Clearly there is a problem warranting government intervention. Maybe the WA Government could engage former NSW Premier Mike Baird to consult on a pet dog ban or at least a dog walking curfew.