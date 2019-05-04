Election 2019 Update

The latest betting market data suggests a change in government is likely.
Without property rights, there is no way to solve or to avoid a hopeless chaos of clashing views, interests, demands, desires, and whims.— Ayn Rand
-
Often a shy righty effect will mean it’s better for the right party than the data might otherwise suggest.
Unfortunately the leftwards-oozing LNP have abandoned the shy righties, so I suspect the polls in the HoR will be more accurate than usual in recent elections.
A change in government is likely.
On the other hand, nothing is guaranteed in elections, and the betting odds tend to just follow the polls. Rather than containing new information they usually echo and amplify existing information.
The stockmarket has been pricing in a greens looting and vengeance revolution for a while.
Small miners with no wymynsys on the board except the company secretary, and a colonialist exploitation business model of digging Australian minerals up and selling them. Bleak future.
Comrades.