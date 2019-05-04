Election 2019 Update

Posted on 5:20 pm, May 4, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

The latest betting market data suggests a change in government is likely.

This entry was posted in 2019 election. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Election 2019 Update

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3004296, posted on May 4, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Often a shy righty effect will mean it’s better for the right party than the data might otherwise suggest.

    Unfortunately the leftwards-oozing LNP have abandoned the shy righties, so I suspect the polls in the HoR will be more accurate than usual in recent elections.

  2. dd
    #3004310, posted on May 4, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    A change in government is likely.
    On the other hand, nothing is guaranteed in elections, and the betting odds tend to just follow the polls. Rather than containing new information they usually echo and amplify existing information.

  3. John Constantine
    #3004318, posted on May 4, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    The stockmarket has been pricing in a greens looting and vengeance revolution for a while.

    Small miners with no wymynsys on the board except the company secretary, and a colonialist exploitation business model of digging Australian minerals up and selling them. Bleak future.

    Comrades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.