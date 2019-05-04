The great mystery is why they are so clueless

If you are wondering why you should never go to a mainstream economist to solve our economic problems, you should read through this: A Rare Prize for an Economist Looking at the Big Picture. That is, he has won the John Bates Prize awarded to economists under 40. “New” Keynesian Economics is not actually new.

Nakamura is one of the leaders in the field of New Keynesian economics. This school of thought, which has become the dominant paradigm at central banks around the world, holds that recessions happen because companies are unable to adjust their prices in response to events like a financial crisis or a big rise in interest rates. Without the ability to adjust prices, the theory goes, companies cut their output and lay off workers instead. In a 2008 paper with frequent co-author and husband Jon Steinsson, Nakamura showed that even very small amounts of this so-called price stickiness can generate large recessions, and make the economy very sensitive to changes in monetary policy.

“Not able to adjust their prices”? Surely they can put their prices down. Who would stop them? Surely they could raise their prices as well if they saw fit. But the problem is that at the prevailing prices and other prices as well, these firms cannot make a profit. As noted in the article:

Exactly why companies can’t adjust prices, however, remains something of a mystery. Nakamura’s research has helped to shed light on this question. Another 2008 paper with Steinsson helped to establish that price stickiness probably results from multiple factors.

The other word for it being a “mystery” is that they are “clueless”. I wonder if there are any lessons to be learned from the United States.

ENVY OF THE WORLD

UNEMPLOYMENT 49-YEAR LOW

WAGE HITS $27.77/HOUR

STOCK MARKET ENDLESS RALLY

TRUMP APPROVAL 50%

And speaking about clueless, think about the other 50% of Americans who do not approve of Donald Trump.