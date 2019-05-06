Monday Forum: May 6, 2019

Posted on May 6, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Monday Forum: May 6, 2019

  4. feelthebern
    #3005724, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Nice & fresh.
    Very un-Cat like.

  5. Atoms for Peace
    #3005726, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Randomn empty spot. I’ll claim it

  7. John Constantine
    #3005729, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Labor on their abc radio country hour boasting they ‘restructured’ the australian live cattle trade under little joe ludwig.[ court case not yet settled]

    Nothing for cattle producers to fear from labor greens.

    Live sheep industry to be dynamited, as they can’t bring themselves to say the middle east is not fit to buy live animals.

    50% reduction of grazing animals in australia by 2030.

    Comrades.

  9. feelthebern
    #3005733, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Welcome to the Cat.
    Where those who hold grudges forever roam.

  10. Mark M
    #3005734, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    So … Bill Shorten is going to stop doomsday global warming from err … warming, cure cancer, give everyone pay rises, spend even more on schools and hospitals, give more money to teachers and increase dole payments without increasing taxes.
    Australia. You’re standing in it.

  11. Cardimona
    #3005735, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Which way to Tom’s ‘toons…?

    <—back there?

  12. bemused
    #3005739, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    We did early voting today and the entire process gives me the shits. First off, I do not understand why we don’t just vote for one party, or representative, and do away with preferences entirely (why do we now have to select a shed load of parties in the Senate ticket?). Secondly, I don’t understand why it’s not permitted to put up each parties ‘cheat sheet’ in the polling booth and do away with the waste of handouts, as well as the annoying rabble at every polling entrance. And I’d much rather sit at home and vote via the internet, I can do everything else through the internet.

  13. feelthebern
    #3005740, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    And I’d much rather sit at home and vote via the internet, I can do everything else through the internet.

    Agree.
    But that wouldn’t allow the AEC to lose votes in elections they don’t like.

  14. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3005745, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    We did early voting today and the entire process gives me the shits. First off, I do not understand why we don’t just vote for one party, or representative, and do away with preferences entirely (why do we now have to select a shed load of parties in the Senate ticket?).

    Because Corman and Turnbull decided that the competition (ALA, ACP, LDP, PHON, SFF) were snapping at their heels and they MUST be disenfranchised.

  15. John Constantine
    #3005747, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Snow down to 800 meters thursday/friday in vicco.

    Global warming is the reason we need a fascist Tyranny.

    Comrades.

    Could have shorn some sheep going into this, but reckon crutching another mob instead is the way to go.

  17. John Constantine
    #3005749, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Their shorten labor government promises cultural water allocations taken from the irrigation water of the murray darling basin and given to Big Men to use as they culturally see fit, no strings.

    Voteherd theory, shorten style.

    Comrades.

  18. Roger
    #3005750, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    50% reduction of grazing animals in australia by 2030.

    + 50% reduction of graziers and a doubling of red meat prices.

    The proletariat had best get accustomed to buying plant burgers at Maccas.

  19. feelthebern
    #3005751, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Memory Vault & numbers catch up to discuss how their local chippy gave them regular salt instead of chicken salt…20 years ago.

  20. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3005754, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Geez the left wingers who probably don’t even think BTC should exist at all, really hate Craig Wright.

    https://www.vox.com/2016/5/2/11567284/craig-wright-bitcoin-hoax

    If he can’t prove anything, it may be that Daniel Kleinman (his research and business partner) died in 2013.

  21. woolfe
    #3005755, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    And I’d much rather sit at home and vote via the internet, I can do everything else through the internet

    But then the Russians would intercept your vote and replace it with their candidate.

  22. feelthebern
    #3005762, posted on May 6, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Snippet from Alex Jones:
    facebook want to know when you’re jerking off !

    I’d say phrasing, but I’m not sure what to..

