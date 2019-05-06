Liberty Quote
Estimates of future volume of production, future sales, future costs, or future profits or losses are not facts, but speculative anticipations. There are no facts about future profits.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Gab on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Gbees on Now I know my ABC…
- Roger on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- notafan on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- John Constantine on Now I know my ABC…
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- woolfe on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Entropy on Now I know my ABC…
- 1735099 on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Roger on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- notafan on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Seco on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- bemused on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- bespoke on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- Cardimona on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Mark M on Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Now I know my ABC…
- Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
- Rest for the wicked
- The harbinger of the sub prime crisis
- So you will know when they lower rates that it was a serious economic mistake
- Attention Bill Shorten. The cost of inaction on climate change
- Election 2019 Update
- The great mystery is why they are so clueless
- Open Forum: May 4, 2019
- New Zealand’s most damaging global export
- Justinian the Great: Save the Black Throated Finch and Raise the National IQ: Return Brisbane to Nature
- A time for chosing
- Peter Mayhew 1944 – 2019
- No where to run to. No where to hide.
- Kate Ashmor for Macnamara
- Justinian the Great: If you don’t like what Folau tweets, don’t follow him. Stupid.
- The world may be falling apart but it’s Mueller end to end
- Men behind the curtain
- Do you have a chubby friend …
- Federation Fail
- David Brewer: Bill Shorten’s Stupidity Test
- A change in tax policy
- Justinian the Great: Childcare: A rent seekers and union money-go-round.
- The road to equaldom
- Currency Lad on the Folau situation
- Justinian the Great: What is the cost of climate stupidity? It is huge!
- The true face of socialism
- Friedman 2019
- Mendacious Monks of Martin Place
- Why worry about rising sea levels?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: May 6, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
2
Hellloooo…..
Nice & fresh.
Very un-Cat like.
Randomn empty spot. I’ll claim it
In the middle order.
Labor on their abc radio country hour boasting they ‘restructured’ the australian live cattle trade under little joe ludwig.[ court case not yet settled]
Nothing for cattle producers to fear from labor greens.
Live sheep industry to be dynamited, as they can’t bring themselves to say the middle east is not fit to buy live animals.
50% reduction of grazing animals in australia by 2030.
Comrades.
Top 10 from Pilbara
Welcome to the Cat.
Where those who hold grudges forever roam.
So … Bill Shorten is going to stop doomsday global warming from err … warming, cure cancer, give everyone pay rises, spend even more on schools and hospitals, give more money to teachers and increase dole payments without increasing taxes.
Australia. You’re standing in it.
Which way to Tom’s ‘toons…?
<—back there?
We did early voting today and the entire process gives me the shits. First off, I do not understand why we don’t just vote for one party, or representative, and do away with preferences entirely (why do we now have to select a shed load of parties in the Senate ticket?). Secondly, I don’t understand why it’s not permitted to put up each parties ‘cheat sheet’ in the polling booth and do away with the waste of handouts, as well as the annoying rabble at every polling entrance. And I’d much rather sit at home and vote via the internet, I can do everything else through the internet.
And I’d much rather sit at home and vote via the internet, I can do everything else through the internet.
Agree.
But that wouldn’t allow the AEC to lose votes in elections they don’t like.
Because Corman and Turnbull decided that the competition (ALA, ACP, LDP, PHON, SFF) were snapping at their heels and they MUST be disenfranchised.
Snow down to 800 meters thursday/friday in vicco.
Global warming is the reason we need a fascist Tyranny.
Comrades.
Could have shorn some sheep going into this, but reckon crutching another mob instead is the way to go.
Top Twenny
Their shorten labor government promises cultural water allocations taken from the irrigation water of the murray darling basin and given to Big Men to use as they culturally see fit, no strings.
Voteherd theory, shorten style.
Comrades.
50% reduction of grazing animals in australia by 2030.
+ 50% reduction of graziers and a doubling of red meat prices.
The proletariat had best get accustomed to buying plant burgers at Maccas.
Memory Vault & numbers catch up to discuss how their local chippy gave them regular salt instead of chicken salt…20 years ago.
Geez the left wingers who probably don’t even think BTC should exist at all, really hate Craig Wright.
https://www.vox.com/2016/5/2/11567284/craig-wright-bitcoin-hoax
If he can’t prove anything, it may be that Daniel Kleinman (his research and business partner) died in 2013.
But then the Russians would intercept your vote and replace it with their candidate.
Snippet from Alex Jones:
facebook want to know when you’re jerking off !
I’d say phrasing, but I’m not sure what to..