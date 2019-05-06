Now I know my ABC…

… tell me what you think of me. And here to tell them is Maurice Newman: Forces from within are destroying the ABC.

Taxpayers spend more than $1 billion a year on the ABC and its 1983 act requires the board “to ­ensure that the gathering and presentation by the corporation of news and information is accurate and impartial according to the recognised standards of objective journalism”.

Ah there’s the problem: “the recognised standards of objective journalism”. In 1983 they may have meant to present both sides of a story as accurately as possible. Today, it is as Newman writes:

“There is no bias at the ABC” is a myth. It is a lie, repeated over and over in an effort to hide the reality that the ABC is a left-wing sanctuary. How else to explain its obsessive, often fanciful, coverage of US President Donald Trump, its ­unceasing apocalyptic views on climate change, its superficial one-sided commentary on immi­gration and identity, its anti-business mentality and hostility towards the Catholic Church? Even ABC Kids feels compelled to rap a lesson on white male ­privilege.

News gathering has been replaced by views gathering, and it is the views of the left that one can be guaranteed to find and nothing else.