Now I know my ABC…

… tell me what you think of me. And here to tell them is Maurice Newman: Forces from within are destroying the ABC.
Taxpayers spend more than $1 billion a year on the ABC and its 1983 act requires the board “to ensure that the gathering and presentation by the corporation of news and information is accurate and impartial according to the recognised standards of objective journalism”.
Ah there’s the problem: “the recognised standards of objective journalism”. In 1983 they may have meant to present both sides of a story as accurately as possible. Today, it is as Newman writes:
“There is no bias at the ABC” is a myth. It is a lie, repeated over and over in an effort to hide the reality that the ABC is a left-wing sanctuary. How else to explain its obsessive, often fanciful, coverage of US President Donald Trump, its unceasing apocalyptic views on climate change, its superficial one-sided commentary on immigration and identity, its anti-business mentality and hostility towards the Catholic Church? Even ABC Kids feels compelled to rap a lesson on white male privilege.
News gathering has been replaced by views gathering, and it is the views of the left that one can be guaranteed to find and nothing else.
Requires a subscription
Their yarragrad citizen Number Two, jon faine, calls for the State to silence dissenters through a licence to post online, that can be taken from the wrong sort that fail to respect faine.
Their political reporter fran kelly calls to purge right wingers from political life.
Welcome to their billion dollar a year re-education camp/ cancer cluster.
Comrades.
Couldn’t agree more, but gutless politicians, especially LNP ones, won’t do a damn thing about it.