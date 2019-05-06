Liberty Quote
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.— Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt
-
-
Q&A Forum: May 6, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
12
please
Carpe
Bang! Who’s on?
Bill I want your money Shorten
Konbanwa
The bidding is open on the Shortfith McTits Fellatio Hour
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
24, please Carpe.
45 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
ZK2A 24
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 45
3 please Carpe.
Ah … Bill Shorten eh? The man who wants to be King! (Well, PM). I have had enough of his lies – I won’t watch. Snowcone will give him a free ride – I suspect interruptions will be low. Carpe – put me down for 8, but as I am nausea-averse I may not watch … we’ll see (or not).
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 45
Rob K 3
The BigBlueCat 8
There won’t be many tonight.
May I have 8, please Carpe?
8 is gone
Sorry
Whoops, 7 then please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 45
Rob K 3
The BigBlueCat 8
Vic in Prossy 7
Thanks for keeping tab Carpe. I’m forever hoping my number comes in.
Prosper.
I’m sticking with my regular 29. Given it’s the Labor Idiot In Chief, I suspect the interruptions will be in the single digit range but I am the eternal optimist and live in hope.
I cannot watch. The television has begged me to spare its life.
My pleasure
those arseless chaps want to get won.
Ok troops
Snowcone blows Manboobs McShortfilth hour.
I hope Snowcone has his kneepads on. Wouldn’t want to get a work injury.
I’m going to count… We all agree……Australians all know.
I’d like a sevenf property.
Bill conflates a tax deduction with subsidies.
Shortfith comes out lieing
moobs thinks tax paid when you don’t have to is a “subsidy”
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle.
Hmm, but the company pays income tax on behalf of the share holder when it does.
It’s gonna be a long night.
Moobs doing the Creflo A Dollar prosperity preaching.
The Curiosity Show; Guest starring Professor Bill.
Ramble on
Bill’s new word “co-orated”, as in dental health is co-orated to general health.
This isn’t a stacked audience
No really, honestly
Buzzword bingo – take 2 points for sustainably
Flapping around like a hooked gannet.
Next questioner quates the Gratten Institute
aaaaahahahahahahahahaha
Dumbarse
Housing cost question. His parents had cheaper housing.
6 please
Never trust a man in a charcoal suit with a pink tie
Carpe fact check: TRUE
Does the law change on other geared investments?
Bill’s word is subsidy. I wonder how he sees renewables.
A deduction on an investment holding cost is now a subsidy.
Labour Gov in WA has capped wage rises. Biggest employer in the state.
This is just pathetic
Soft ride for a soft cock.
53 please Carpe
Shortfilth is goning to reward companies for hiring older people
or else.
Surely Snowcone can fluff?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Pete of Perth 12
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 45
Rob K 3
The BigBlueCat 8
Vic in Prossy 7
Custard 53
Moobs unpopularity
No answer from man boobs