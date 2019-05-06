Q&A Forum: May 6, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, May 6, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
51 Responses to Q&A Forum: May 6, 2019

  4. The BigBlueCat
    #3006139, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Bang! Who’s on?

  5. Pete of Perth
    #3006142, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Bill I want your money Shorten

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006154, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Konbanwa

    The bidding is open on the Shortfith McTits Fellatio Hour

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3006157, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    24, please Carpe.

  8. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006158, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    45 please Carpe.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006159, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:18 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006161, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:19 pm

  12. The BigBlueCat
    #3006163, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Ah … Bill Shorten eh? The man who wants to be King! (Well, PM). I have had enough of his lies – I won’t watch. Snowcone will give him a free ride – I suspect interruptions will be low. Carpe – put me down for 8, but as I am nausea-averse I may not watch … we’ll see (or not).

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006167, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:23 pm

  14. Vic in Prossy
    #3006168, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    There won’t be many tonight.
    May I have 8, please Carpe?

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006169, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Vic in Prossy
    #3006168, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    8 is gone

    Sorry

  16. Vic in Prossy
    #3006170, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Whoops, 7 then please Carpe.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006171, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:26 pm

  18. Mark A
    #3006175, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Thanks for keeping tab Carpe. I’m forever hoping my number comes in.
    Prosper.

  19. Megan
    #3006176, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I’m sticking with my regular 29. Given it’s the Labor Idiot In Chief, I suspect the interruptions will be in the single digit range but I am the eternal optimist and live in hope.

    I cannot watch. The television has begged me to spare its life.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006177, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Thanks for keeping tab Carpe. I’m forever hoping my number comes in.
    Prosper.

    My pleasure

    those arseless chaps want to get won.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006179, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Ok troops

    Snowcone blows Manboobs McShortfilth hour.

  22. duncanm
    #3006180, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I hope Snowcone has his kneepads on. Wouldn’t want to get a work injury.

  23. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006181, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    I’m going to count… We all agree……Australians all know.

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006182, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    I’d like a sevenf property.

  25. RobK
    #3006183, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Bill conflates a tax deduction with subsidies.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006185, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    moobs thinks tax paid when you don’t have to is a “subsidy”

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle.

  28. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006186, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Hmm, but the company pays income tax on behalf of the share holder when it does.

  29. RobK
    #3006187, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    It’s gonna be a long night.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006188, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Moobs doing the Creflo A Dollar prosperity preaching.

  31. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006189, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    The Curiosity Show; Guest starring Professor Bill.

  33. RobK
    #3006191, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Bill’s new word “co-orated”, as in dental health is co-orated to general health.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006192, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    This isn’t a stacked audience

    No really, honestly

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006193, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Buzzword bingo – take 2 points for sustainably

  36. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006194, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Flapping around like a hooked gannet.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006195, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Next questioner quates the Gratten Institute

    aaaaahahahahahahahahaha

    Dumbarse

  38. RobK
    #3006196, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Housing cost question. His parents had cheaper housing.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006198, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Never trust a man in a charcoal suit with a pink tie

  41. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006199, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Dumbass
    Noun

    1. Someone who attempts to be a smartass but is too dumb to actually succeed.

    2. Someone who holds a stupid, illegitimate or completely baseless opinion with a perplexing amount of self-righteousness.
    Guy 1: I think it might be time to have that compound fracture looked at by a doctor dude.
    Guy 2: Nah the problem would get compounded Lol
    Guy 1: WTF? You are such a dumbass.

    Carpe fact check: TRUE

  42. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006201, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Does the law change on other geared investments?

  43. RobK
    #3006202, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Bill’s word is subsidy. I wonder how he sees renewables.

  44. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006203, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    A deduction on an investment holding cost is now a subsidy.

  45. Cpt Seahawks
    #3006206, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Labour Gov in WA has capped wage rises. Biggest employer in the state.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006207, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    This is just pathetic

    Soft ride for a soft cock.

  47. Peter Castieau
    #3006208, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    53 please Carpe

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006209, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Shortfilth is goning to reward companies for hiring older people

    or else.

  49. duncanm
    #3006210, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Soft ride for a soft cock.

    Surely Snowcone can fluff?

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006213, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Pete of Perth 12
    ZK2A 24
    Cpt Seahawks 45
    Rob K 3
    The BigBlueCat 8
    Vic in Prossy 7
    Custard 53

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #3006214, posted on May 6, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Moobs unpopularity

    No answer from man boobs

