One more example of how vile the left is for our political institutions

PHOTO: The protester cracked a smile while being escorted from the venue. (ABC News: Adam Kennedy)

They are smugly confident about their own virtue but are, in reality, the cause of most of the avoidable problems in our political world. Which leads from this: Federal election 2019: Woman charged after Scott Morrison egged while campaigning in Albury. She thinks she has struck a blow for something positive but is only making Australia a worse place to live. The judge who eventually sets her free with a token fine or a few hours of community service, will also be contributing to making Australia a worse place to live. The story comes with this:

Shortly afterwards, Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus attacked the PM’s comment. “How dare you accuse us of this and make the association. You seem to have no respect for the truth or any concern about running down your fellow Australians. We would never support such behaviour,” she tweeted.

And just what had the PM said?

“My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “I helped her up and gave her a hug. “Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes. “We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites.”

What a joke. As if there were any circumstances whatsoever that would make Sally or her mates support the PM.