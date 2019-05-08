Clueless from Canberra

It’s one thing to be clueless. It’s another thing to be in Parliament. It’s yet another thing to be a former academic seeking to legislate and regulate from a basis of utter ignorance.

Welcome to the mic, Dr Andrew Leigh, Member for Fenner in the ACT. Dr Leigh’s current titles include:

Shadow Assistant Treasurer.

Shadow Minister for Competition and Productivity

Shadow Minister for Trade in Services

Shadow Minister for Charities and Not for Profits.

The only thing missing is Shadow Minister for No Flipping Idea.

Granted the Shadow Portfolio for No Flipping Idea would be very much coveted in the current opposition, but Dr Leigh well deserves it with a demonstrated track record. The other opposition members can fight over Shadow Minister for Misleading and Deceiving and Shadow Minister for Economic Illiteracy.

To well justify his qualifications for this shadow portfolio, yesterday, Dr Leigh issued a media release indicating that said that:

Labor will introduce a Tax Haven Blacklist to appropriately vet investments from countries that fail to comply with international standards.

What these “international standards” are and who sets them will be interesting. One suspect that “international standards” is bureaucratese for anyone with tax rates less than the extortionary rates of Europe and Australia.

But Dr Leigh is not yet finished:

Under Labor, companies that operate out of the most notorious tax havens will be prevented from engaging in tax avoidance activities in Australia.

Does he mean that companies engaging in criminal activity, what with tax avoidance being a criminal act, will be prevented from engaging in such criminal activity in Australia? But what if Sally McManus and the ACTU think that engaging in this particular criminal activity is justified? Will a Labor government permit this?

How about this for a real life question. Follows is an extract from the Australian Super annual report. It seems that Australian Super not only invests in evil companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, but they give money to manage to companies who will almost certainly based in these so called “Tax Havens”.

What da Labor Party gonna do? Well according to Dr Leigh:

Only Labor will crack down on the tax havens.

Should Australians expect Labor to reintroduce conscription to provide the personpower (can’t use manpower anymore) for Australia to invade the flowing “black listed” hot spots so that such a crack down can occur?

Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Guernsey, Monaco, Mauritius, Liberia, Seychelles, Brunei, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Montserrat, Panama, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos, US Virgin Islands

What a moron. But an ALP front bench moron.

Extracts from Australian Super 2018 Annual Report: