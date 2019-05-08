Green eggs and sham

Enough of this charade. Enough of the misdirection. The Greens are not a party of socialism. They are a party of fascism.

To start with, to suggest that socialism is to left wing as is fascism to right wing is a proposition devoid of fact and history. The more accurate analogy is that socialism is to fascism as is heads are to tails. And the coin is totalitarianism.

Both socialism and fascism are about the state control of people, speech and commerce (where commerce is allowed). There is no opposition. There is no free thought. There is no free inquiry. There is an unopposed leader(ship) who governs through force, fear and caprice.

For those that don’t remember or have not been taught, there was not a lot of low taxing, low regulation, freedom loving, rights defending government in Nazi Germany. Or in Communist USSR, East Germany or North Korea. On the contrary.

Let’s also remember that National Socialism (Nazism) was the enemy of International Socialism (Communism). And they both had socialism in their name. Antifa were Communists who opposed National Socialism and used all means, including violence, to advance their goals.

Fascism is a mutation of socialism much as the Greens are another modern day mutation. The only difference, perversely, is that the Green mutation is not about the people’s or state’s control of the means of production but rather the actual destruction of the means of production. Destruction of mining, manufacturing and agriculture because only through despair and poverty can their goals of control be achieved. See Venezuela.

Yesterday’s performance of Egg Girl and the silence from the Greens leadership on the matter is demonstrative. As is Green’s leader Richard Di Natale’s proposal to criminalise silence speech that he does not like.

Australia is already travelling down the road to serfdom. Our challenge is to turn around and go back rather than to debate the speed of the trip.