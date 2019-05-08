Is he really allowed to say this in public?

And is a newspaper allowed to print it as well: Mark Latham unleashes in maiden speech: How did our nation come to this? This is only one passage in a much longer speech.
“Like so many parts of our politics that have changed quickly in recent times, there are voices here who do not believe in the virtues of the West, who do not acknowledge the nation-building achievements of our culture and our country.
“It’s like a scene from The Life of Brian, a case of: What has Western civilisation done for us? Only advanced healthcare and education; architecture, engineering, information technology, free speech and the rule of law.
“ In fact: this chamber, this parliament, in this city, all our public institutions and the material comforts we take for granted — none of them could exist without the greatness of the West. Without the advances that began with the Enlightenment and Industrial Revolution and continue to this day.
“Yet still, among the Leftist elites, among the social engineers and cultural dietitians, sneering at our civilisation and its achievements has become their new pastime.
“They preach diversity but practice a suffocating cultural conformity, wanting everyone to be just like them.
“They argue for inclusion but as soon as a Christian, a conservative, a libertarian, a nationalist, a working class larrikin, an outsider from the vast suburbs and regions of our nation disagrees with them, they crank up their PC “outrage machine to exclude them from society. “
They are tolerant of everything except dissenting values and opinions — meaning, of course, they are tolerant of nothing that matters, only themselves.”
Mr Latham said this was a “Leftist curse through the ages: the recurring history of those who so badly crave control over others, they lose control over themselves.”
Lots more along the same lines with this the final para:
“ For those of us who believe in the virtues of Western civilisation, who treasure the advances and values of the Enlightenment … this is the fight of our lives. Our ethos, sir, is simple: No surrender. No surrender in any debate, in any institution, on any front. No surrender in trying to take back our country, That, Mr President, is why I’m here and what I’m fighting for.”
Bravo Latham!! Wish more politicians spoke the unvarnished truth. He is right- we are in a fight to save our civilisation no less.
Yes.
Hard to believe Latham was once the leader of the ALP
I was at a lecture given by Professor Bauerlein from Emory University on the same subject. The classics are not being taught any more . I remarked that at least the classics were beuing taught in private schools here to the young woman who was sitting next to me . She told me that she was an English Literature teacher at a well known private girls’ school and they had been taken off the reading list this year. My grandson who is studying Measure for Measure this year told me that a boy from the States said The Grapes of Wrath is banned there now I am wondering how that play of the Bard got through here considering female treatment in the play.