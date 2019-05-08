Israel Folau

Yawn. Boring. Next.
TAFKAS is sick and tired and tired and sick of this whole Folau speech business.
For those windbags alleging some role by Qantas in exerting its sponsorship will on Rugby Australia, you would have a touch more credibility were you to publicly and loudly surrender your very valuable and very free membership of the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge. Perhaps you might also exercise your right to announce publicly and loudly that you will no longer fly with Qantas. How about donating you Qantas Frequent Flier points to charity.
Until you do any of those things, shut up.
The problem we have is that Folau is being used as a pawn in a larger battle. A battle against the broader Rugby Australia administration and against the marketing prerogatives of a private company. If it were not for these broader battles, one suspect that this matter would have been long and quietly resolved.
Yes. Folau has the right to say whatever he wants. After all, he has not been jailed or had his property confiscated by force.
What Folau does not have is the right to do is engage in activity that his employer considers economically damaging and then demand to be paid for it. And paid $1m per annum.
This matter was a contractual matter pure and simple. Just because it is wrapped in a religious bow does not take that away.
Again. If there was not a broader agenda being run by others, this matter would have been put to bed quickly and quietly.
In the interest of disclosure, TAFKAS does not fly with Qantas. Not because he has an issue with their policies (he does not care less) but because they are too expensive. Perhaps their expensiveness is a consequence of their policies, but that is another matter for discussion.
What Folau does not have is the right to do is engage in activity that his employer considers economically damaging and then demand to be paid for it.
What Folua lawfully does in his own time is his business.
And freedom of religion, which includes the right to publicly manifest religious beliefs in speech and writing, is guaranteed by several international covenants to which Australia is a signatory which covenants have influenced our own laws and their interpretation.
RA cannot impose a contract upon a player which terminates those rights, as they will find out if and when Folau takes this into a real court.
You have obviously seen his contract, can you post it please?
Bible quotes are against RA policy?
Been there, done that. I would never be eligible for the Chairman’s lounge, I have ceased to travel by Qantas (as also my family) and I no longer have any points to disperse.
Now to the substance. How can a quote from the Bible in the context of an explanation of how to avoid the consequences of certain actions constitute a High-Level Breach of his contract (note that the actual offence is not declared clearly)?
And how is it that this has gained such notorious negative publicity for Rugby Australia, who initiated the whole saga?
I call it iatrogenic behaviour by the RA administration and CEO because if they had not made a public fuss it could have been dealt with as you suggested. All the huffing and puffing has come from RA not from Izzy. If the administration
a) truly believes that religion is not the issue
and
b) truly acts in the best interests of the playing of the game (rather than the finances aka Qantas sponsorship)
then why the hell are they making such a damn fuss and parading themselves as fools to all the world for doing so?
To your other point: again based on points a) and b) above, how do Izzy’s statements bring the game into disrepute to such an extent that he has been adjudged (in a kangaroo court) guilty of a heinous breach of his contract, such that it may be terminated? Has he refused to play a game? Has he played dead and so cost them a win? Has he sold out to some opposition?
I was never a fan of a brawl over a ball, organised on an oblong section of grass but I would never ever recommend anyone to this farce of a game now.
This is far too broad a restriction. It could be extended to virtually anything at all – say eating meat in public; using a plastic straw; handing out Liberal how to vote cards; driving an ICE vehicle; not participating in Earth Hour; or refusing to attend the Gay Mardi Gras. Who knows what?
Weren’t you quitting posting on this blog?
Pity you didn’t before you embarrassed yourself.
Peter Fitzsimons makes more sense.
TAFKAS, you conveniently miss the point that freedom of speech and freedom of religion both trump contract law.
Or to put it around the other way, companies and sporting codes use contracts to supercede freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
That issue is not boring.
A real court of law will almost certainly find in Folau’s favour.
Is that you Malcolm. And so the high court will so find.
Whether it should have been in his agreement is not the point. He did not have to enter into the agreement. That is what freedom actually is.
Don’t sign and say what you want to say. If you want the money take the conditions.
Maybe if you had actually ascertained the facts rather than gobbing off, you would know he had no such clause in his contract regarding social media.
It would also be illegal to put a religious test in any such contract.
He has been found guilty by a kangaroo court. If any real courts still exist he will win easily. Not only that, he has won in the court of public opinion.
Whether it should have been in his agreement is not the point.
Um…yes it is. It’s the only point that really matters to anyone outside the circle of Folau & RA.
Or do you want your employer to have the right to dictate what you say?
It would not have been a religious test. It would be a test along the lines of social media content. Like 95% of salaried employees have in their contracts.
They do dictate what I say.
Have we heard from the fornicators, adulterers and drunkards yet?
The problem we have is that Folau is being used as a pawn in a larger battle.
A lot of assumptions made in this opinion piece – most of which have been admirably dealt with in subsequent posts by Cats.
But your belief that Folau is being used as a mere pawn by…..(???) suggests that you are unfamiliar with a) the character and beliefs of Israel Folau and, b) evangelical Christianity.
Folau has made the various religiously oriented posts on his Facebook & Twitter pages because, as an evangelical Christian, he is compelled “to bear witness” to his faith. In this secular age, few people seem to comprehend the nature of such devotion, and it is quite painful to see this young man suffer the barbs that are coming his way.
As many have noted, he has not thrown any bombs, committed any atrocity, or incited any violent acts. Yet his simple testament has invoked the wrath of the politically correct, as well as the scorn of the secularists.
It would not have been a religious test. It would be a test along the lines of social media content. Like 95% of salaried employees have in their contracts.
You seem to have difficulty grasping the point, TAFKAS.
Folau posted nothing illegal; he exercised his right to freedom of religion and speech via social media and his employer does not have the power to limit those rights.
Not yet, anyway, which is why this case is potentially so important.