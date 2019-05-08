Israel Folau

Yawn. Boring. Next.

TAFKAS is sick and tired and tired and sick of this whole Folau speech business.

For those windbags alleging some role by Qantas in exerting its sponsorship will on Rugby Australia, you would have a touch more credibility were you to publicly and loudly surrender your very valuable and very free membership of the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge. Perhaps you might also exercise your right to announce publicly and loudly that you will no longer fly with Qantas. How about donating you Qantas Frequent Flier points to charity.

Until you do any of those things, shut up.

The problem we have is that Folau is being used as a pawn in a larger battle. A battle against the broader Rugby Australia administration and against the marketing prerogatives of a private company. If it were not for these broader battles, one suspect that this matter would have been long and quietly resolved.

Yes. Folau has the right to say whatever he wants. After all, he has not been jailed or had his property confiscated by force.

What Folau does not have is the right to do is engage in activity that his employer considers economically damaging and then demand to be paid for it. And paid $1m per annum.

This matter was a contractual matter pure and simple. Just because it is wrapped in a religious bow does not take that away.

Again. If there was not a broader agenda being run by others, this matter would have been put to bed quickly and quietly.

In the interest of disclosure, TAFKAS does not fly with Qantas. Not because he has an issue with their policies (he does not care less) but because they are too expensive. Perhaps their expensiveness is a consequence of their policies, but that is another matter for discussion.