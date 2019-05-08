It’s not just the economy, stupid

Posted on 2:00 pm, May 8, 2019 by Steve Kates

Why isn’t stopping the boats, and migration generally, an issue, and a major issue at that?

Sure, a Labor Government will ruin the economy. They have never done anything but. Their one trick is to argue that if you elect the ALP, they will stop the unions from wrecking everything in sight. And with Sally McManus at the helm at the ACTU, there may be more to it than usual, and it is usually pretty terrible. But the ALP also comes with a green agenda, a promise to further redistribute income from those who earn it to those who didn’t, and much else that makes you wonder who would vote for such a self-destructive mob.

So while I think this is true up to a point – It’s still the economy, stupid – there are other things as well.

This entry was posted in 2019 election. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to It’s not just the economy, stupid

  1. stackja
    #3007650, posted on May 8, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    ‘Hate speech’ will be banned.
    Sinc will have to close the Cat.

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3007664, posted on May 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Because immigration is a good thing? More South Africans I say. Maybe fewer Canadians.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3007666, posted on May 8, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    More South Africans I say.

    Hear, hear. South Africans are prepared to live where Australians don’t want to live, and do the work Australians don’t want to do.

  4. Steve Kates
    #3007671, posted on May 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Surely you are not suggestiong we discriminate against Canadians. Might have to call the HRC.

  5. feelthebern
    #3007676, posted on May 8, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Yes yes, lots more sexy South African women with their sexy accents.

  6. mh
    #3007680, posted on May 8, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3007664, posted on May 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm
    Because immigration is a good thing? More South Africans I say. Maybe fewer Canadians.

    South Africans of what ethnicity?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.