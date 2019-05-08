Overseas the people are waking up to the folly of green power. Too late for Australia.

Posted on 7:35 am, May 8, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Green policies on the nose worldwide.

On the bright side, look forward to Electricity Bill breaking all records for unpopular PMs.

