Overseas the people are waking up to the folly of green power. Too late for Australia.

Green policies on the nose worldwide.
On the bright side, look forward to Electricity Bill breaking all records for unpopular PMs.
The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”