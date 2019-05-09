Insane climate policy. Malcolm Turnbull’s legacy – the Safeguard Mechanism

Jo Nova on the de facto carbon tax that we have to have.
Soon, Australians are likely to be sending real money overseas and getting back paper certificates at prices set by the EU.
The legislation was snuck through just before Christmas 2015, buried under the name “Safeguard Mechanism”. It cost about $7m in the first year. But sits ticking, ready to blow-up into a billion-dollar monster any day. If Labor is elected, it won’t matter whether it has Senate control or not, the minister can just “press a button”, change the caps, and lo, the money will flow to foreigners for certificates based on intentions about atmospheric nullities — for emissions they might have made but didn’t. We’re paying to change the global weather. We could be the stupidest rich nation on Earth. But really, we’re just not paying attention.
The 35 billion dollars we will spend on these useless, fraud-prone certificates is $35 billion we are taking out of the Australian labor market, or not spending on medicine, books or holidays in Bali. Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy, has noticed that this means $10b less tax will be paid too, which means less money for hospitals and schools.
Clive Palmer still has some explaining to do.
I’ve got a big pile of paper right here on my desk. Please let SA know I’d be happy to part with it for a mere billion.
Vote against this rotten little stinkbomb that Turdbull has set up for this country. This is what I am telling everyone who will listen.
For this is a carbon tax supreme, snuck in by stealth, to line the pockets of an investment class that spruiks the carbon cult for profit to the detriment of the country as a whole. Keep well away from Labor and the Greens no matter what else you think about whatever social inequalities exist. There are other ways to tackle those than the false idols of free stuff and magic puddings on offer from those two degraded and degrading Parties. If they win, then they will drag the Libs their way, and the whole shebang collapses; Australia has the resilience to socialism of Venezuela, a resource-based economy, not like the historic resilience of the EU so our decline will be swift not dragged out.
Vote for a Senate you can trust to block anything further and pressure to rescind what is already done.
What more can I say?
I can of course get out and hand out the HTV’s for a right-of-centre Senate, and that is exactly what I intend to do. If everyone did that we might, just might, turn this country around, by sheer force of numbers alone.
The protest vote has to be loud and heard and this is our most tactical moment to produce it.