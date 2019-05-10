A price on carbon. A price on carbon.

If TAFKAS hears another expert or commentator advocate for a price on carbon, his head will explode. TAFKAS is not interested in WHETHER there is a price on carbon. TAFKAS is interested in WHAT that price is.

Is is zero – as in the price of carbon in China, India, Russia and the United States? Or is it something high, economy destroying, unilateral and stupid as is desired by the ALP, LNP and the Greens.

What’s the price son? What’s the price?

And if TAFKAS also hears about the science is settled crap and we should listen to the experts …. Ok. There may be scientific consensus on the impact on carbon. That does not mean we should blindly follow. There is scientific consensus on the virtue of vaccination. Does this mean that every child, person should be tied down and vaccinated?

These are issues of trade-offs and of collective action. There is no point being the only person vaccinated if no one else is. Much as there is no point “decarbonising” if no-one else is. And let’s remember, the total increase in global carbon emissions last year is more than the total emissions of Australia. That is, Australia can completely decarbonise and it won’t make a cracker of a difference.

So if they want a prices of carbon, sure. The price is the same price as in China, India, Russia and the United States – Nil.