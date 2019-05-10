Guest Post – Justinian The Great – Climate Insanity: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words and More of Your Dollars

Climate Insanity: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words and More of Your Dollars

Bill Shorten wants 50% renewable energy by 2030 to save the planet from the Japanese.

Below is the Kobe 2,700 MW coal fired power plant in Japan.

Stage one of the power plant was a 1,4000 MW coal plant which was completed in 2002

Currently under construction are 2 new coal plants that will come on line in 2022.

When they do, total Kobe coal fired power plant will be 2,700 MW.

Also coming on-line soon is 1,248 MW gas plant.

Kobe Steel energy generation since 2002 soon to be almost 4,000 MW of CO2 belching fossil fuels.

Kobe Steel annual emissions estimated at 14 million tonnes per year when completed.

Australia’s Paris commitment is to reduce 81 million tonnes per year (based on 2016 levels).

One coal and gas plant in Japan and 17% of Australia’s Paris sacrifice wiped out in aninstant.

It will probably run on Australian coal.

KOBE

Kobe Power Plant, Kobelco Power Kobe, Inc.

Below is Hazelwood. The 1,600 MW coal fired plant we had to shut down to save the planet from the Japanese.

It used to run on Australian coal.

HAZELWOOD



Image result for hazelwood power station

According to our politicians and government officials we need to pay more and do more to save the planet.

Labor policy: Renewable energy plus storage is the cheapest source of new energy. This despite having failed to cost their policy.

Where as Japanese government officials “justify their reliance on coal by citing cost, security of supply concerns and the need for a diverse energy mix.”

Japan Policy: Coal power plants are “necessary” because “the resource is cheap and more economical with scale,” Shogo Tanaka, Director of the Energy Strategy Office at METI, told the Nikkei Asian Review.”

What was that about the cost of inaction again?